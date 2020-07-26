“MoS2 is a dry lubricant film that can be used in the production of various products for different industries. In Asia-Pacific, MoS2 is expected to be the fastest-growing market.”

Solid/dry Lubricants Market is forecast to reach $802.00 million by 2025, after growing at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2020-2025. MoS2 is a dry lubricant film that can be used in the production of various products for different industries. In Asia-Pacific, MoS2 is expected to be the fastest-growing market, by increasing investments in the region ever-growing population and rising consumer power. Further, enhance the overall market demand for Solid/dry Lubricants during the forecast period.

Type – Segment Analysis

For many years, the Molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) segment has been Solid/dry Lubricants primary market. A fine powder is used for its well-documented lubrication characteristics than polytetrafluorethylene (PTFE). Using MoS2 in large crystal form is more difficult for being used as a substrate material.

End-Use Industry – Segment Analysis

Automotive sector has been the primary market for Solid/dry Lubricants for many years at a CAGR of 3.88%. It is widely used in greases and grease-like products for lubrication and for automotive systems such as ball joints, wheel bearing, pedal shafts, steering linkages, and lubrication control arms are commonly used. It is a suitable material used to chassis lubrication for trucks and construction vehicles. Railway curve-rail greases with MoS2 can be used in the transport sector to reduce wheel wear and the consumption of fuel. Aluminum alloys, rather than heavy metals, are increasingly used by automotive technologies to minimize inertia mass, which have provided a large application window for a broader variety of materials in the industry. In addition, this has driven demand for a range of lubricating materials in order to solve the problems of rust, wear and friction associated with materials.

Geography – Segment Analysis

APAC dominated the Solid/Dry lubricants Market share with more than 35%, followed by North America and Europe. The usage in many end-use applications driving rapid growth in end-use industries like automobiles, transport, electronics, constructions and general engineering. The growth of the Asia-Pacific manufacturing sector has led to increasing demand for low-friction coatings and lubricants due to the change in manufacturing bases by global players due to the availability of cheap raw materials and labour. In addition, the major markets of electronics production in countries such as China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan have global demand. Thus, expected to remain steady demand for MoS2, which is added to semiconductors, transistors, LEDs, lasers of solar cells and others. The automobile and construction industries are seeing tremendous growth as a result of increasing infrastructure investments in emerging economies such as India, driven by the region’s rapid urbanization

Drivers – Solid/dry Lubricants Market

Increasing Demand due to growing End-use Industries

One of the most common solid lubricants is molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) which is used to smooth functioning of machines and equipment in different industries which includes automotive & transportation, electronics, aerospace, and various other industries. For construction markets, greases containing MoS2, with applications on kingpins, ball joints, pivot pins, spherical pivot bearings, etc., can be used as OEM lubricants. These coatings are used to improve the operation of new components and to protect load-bearing surfaces. The properties of MoS2 make it suitable for use in LED, laser, photonics, photovoltaic and other microelectronic applications in the electronics industry. MoS2 has a range of applications in different end-use industries that has favorable growth due to the current trend of growth in industries, such as automotive, electronics and construction.

Challenges – Solid/dry Lubricants Market

Presence of alternative materials

The presence of alternatives like tungsten disulfide (WS2), however, will restrict the growth of the demand in molybdenum disulfide. Molybdenum disulfide properties include non-effectiveness in the application only at low temperatures. In addition, local competitors will supply low-quality products to curb the growth of the global Solid/dry Lubricants Market during the forecast period.

Market Landscape

Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Solid/dry Lubricants Market. In 2018, the market of Solid/dry Lubricants has been consolidated by the top five players accounting for xx% of the share. Major players in the Solid/dry Lubricants Market are Illinois Tool Works Company, Henkel Corporation, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., CASTROL LIMITED, Klüber Lubrication, among others.

Acquisitions/Technology Launches

In December 2017, Merced has developed a molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) catalyst for hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) researchers from Sandia National Laboratories and the University of California With physical transformation into 3D-structure structurally deformed, the product has excellent catalytic activity.

In October 2016, a research team at the Department of Energy’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) created a transistor with a working 1-nanometer gate, smallest transistor reported to date, using carbon nanotubes and molybdenum disulfide (MoS2).

About IndustryARC: IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.

Media Contact:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

Sales Manager

Email: sales@industryarc.com

Contact Sales: +1970-236-3677