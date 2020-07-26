“Window films are extremely thin films made from polyester, vinyl, plastic, or any other transparent material. Window films are generally installed on the inner side of glass surfaces of windows in offices, homes, boats, hospitals, airplanes, and cars.”

Solar Control Window Films Market is forecast to reach $1.2 billion by 2025, after growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2020-2025. Window films are extremely thin films made from polyester, vinyl, plastic, or any other transparent material. Window films are generally installed on the inner side of glass surfaces of windows in offices, homes, boats, hospitals, airplanes, and cars. Polyester is most widely used material used for solar control window film due to its tensile strength, dimensional stability, ability to sustain embedded treatments, and clarity. Solar control windows film reduces radiative heat that makes the living space more comfortable and functional.

By Film Type – Segment Analysis

Clear film (Non-Reflective) type is dominating solar control window films market with the value of more than $xx million in 2019. Non reflective clear film has advantage owing to its ability to substantially reduce passage of ambient light when coated on both sides of the window surface. These films can be applied on multiple surfaces such as smooth windows and large doors. On the other hand, Vacuum Coated (Reflective) market is anticipated to witness gains at over xx% CAGR from 2020 to 2025. These films when coated with reflective metal through vacuum coating process give impressive looks. Also, it offers high reflectivity and consistent coating which is likely to propel industry growth.

By Absorber Type – Segment Analysis

Organic segment is dominating the son control windows films market. Owning to its inexpenses as comparison to ceramic and metallic is the main factor that makes it more consumable as compare to others. However, the latter have an advantage of reduced energy transmission by as much as 80% over regular window films. Ceramic window films may cost higher, but they provide better service in terms of blocking of UV-rays and controlled heat transfer.

By End-User Industry – Segment Analysis

Solar control window films are majorly used in the construction sector due to their ability to reflect the heat coming from solar radiation and maintain a comfortable ambiance in terms of the temperature inside the structure or building. Due to their transparent nature, these films or tints can be laminated on the glass surfaces present on the buildings. The other function of these films will be to hold the glass pieces together even after the occurrence of some cracks.

Geography – Segment Analysis

APAC region is dominating solar control windows market. Booming construction sector, particularly in Asia Pacific is likely to drive global solar control window films market size from 2020 to 2025. In recent years, countries such as Indonesia, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and South Korea owing to high business potential of have become the major hosts for national and international events, which has resulted in increased product demand in hotels, shopping malls, high rise buildings, arenas, and stadiums (both outdoor and indoor).

Drivers

The growing development of infrastructure have increased the demand of solar control window films market

In the recent past, there has been an increased demand for sun control films. It is observed that the demand increased exponentially, due to requirement for these films for architectural purposes in the construction industry (residential and commercial buildings). Development of infrastructure is a major driver for the global solar control window films market. Growing trend of energy-efficient houses is a major factor that has increased the demand for solar control window films, as the use of glass in the construction industry has risen (for example, the number and size of windows is large in open-plan houses).

Challenges – Solar Control Window Films Market

Cost remains the major factor that constrain the market growth

Growing smart glass demand which helps to reduce the cost for lighting, air conditioning, curtains, blinding or heating of the room, this may be an alternative product threat which may act as a restraint for solar control window films market. However, high smart glass price over ordinary glass may restrict smart glass acceptance. Furthermore, regardless of window films benefits, market growth is negatively impacted by technical, installation, and warranty challenges.

Market Landscape

Technology launches, acquisitions and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Solar Control Window Films market. In 2019, the market of Solar Control Window Films has been consolidated by the top five players accounting for xx% of the share. Solar Control Window Films Market top 10 companies are Thermolite, Solar Control Films Inc., 3M, CPF Films, Llumar Window Films, Johnson Window Films, and Vista Windows Films. Other notable participants include Madico Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Solamatrix, Pleotint LLC, Polytronix, and CHB Industries., among others.

Key Takeaways

The construction industry dominated the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the ongoing surge in the construction industry globally, especially in the Asia-Pacific region.

Growing concerns regarding UV protection are likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

Various solar control window film manufacturers have developed innovative products to measure and report their carbon footprint. This product reduces the amount of solar energy and are widely used to cool commercial buildings and homes.

