Nosocomial Antibiotic Resistance Market Therapeutics, Diagnostics and Forecast to 2025

Antibiotic resistance takes place when the bacteria changes in response to the usage of such medicines. The bacteria become antibiotic-resistant and not humans. These bacteria then may infect humans and are difficult to treat in comparison to non-resistant bacteria. Along with antibiotic resistance, antimicrobial resistance too may take place. Antimicrobial drug resistance encompasses resistance to drugs for treating infections resulting from other microbes such as fungi, viruses, and parasites.

The Nosocomial Antibiotic Resistance Market Analysis is likely touch USD 13,146 million at a 5.8% CAGR between 2019- 2025, as per the new Market Research Future’s antibiotic resistance statistics. Antibiotics are medicines that are used for preventing and treating bacterial infections.

Numerous factors are adding to the antibiotic resistance market demand. Such factors, as revealed by the latest MRFR report, include increasing initiatives worldwide to control drug-resistance, rise in clinical developments of antibiotic resistance, increasing prevalence of infectious & chronic disease, and growing antibiotic drug resistance infections.

On the contrary, the high medical cost may limit the antibiotic resistance industry growth over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Allecra Therapeutics (US), Procarta Biosystems (England), NEMESIS BIOSCIENCE LTD (UK), Entasis Therapeutics (US), Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (Switzerland), Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (US), Theravance Biopharma (UK), Seres Therapeutics (US), PARATEK Therapeutics (US), Nabriva Therapeutics plc (Ireland), MELINTA THERAPEUTICS, INC. (US), and Achaogen, Inc. (US)

Market Segmentation:

The Market Research Future Report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the antibiotic resistance market based on end user, pathogen, disease, and drug class.

By drug class, the antibiotic resistance market is segmented into oxazolidinones, lipoglycopeptides, tetracyclines, combination therapies, cephalosporins, and others. Others have again been segmented into vancomycin, sulfonamide, and others.

By disease, the antibiotic resistance market is segmented into community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia/ventilator, acute bacterial skim & skin structure infections, clostridium difficile infections, complicated intra-abdominal infections, bloodstream infections, and complicated urinary tract infection.

By pathogen, the antibiotic resistance market is segmented into campylobacter, pneumonia, clostridium difficile, pseudomonas aeruginosa, hemophilus influenza, enterococcus, acinetobacter, streptococcus pneumonia, staphylococcus aureus, and others.

By end use, the antibiotic resistance market is segmented into research organizations, hospitals and clinics, and others.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the global antibiotic resistance market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the Americas will dominate the market over the forecast period. Factors propelling the antibiotic resistance market growth in the region include rising incidence of infectious diseases, rising adoption of antibiotic resistance, and rapidly growing pharmaceutical sector.

The global antibiotic resistance market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share during the forecast period for an increase in bacterial infections, rising incidence of infectious diseases, and increasing consumption of antibiotic resistance.

The global antibiotic resistance market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period for the increasing number of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-resistant infections.

The global antibiotic resistance market in the MEA is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period for the increasing consumption of antibiotic resistance and rising healthcare expenditure.

