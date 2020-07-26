Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2028 COVID-19

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on the global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

After rapid growth from 2008–2013 (48% annual growth rate) the malaria RDT market size plateaued in 2014 at xx million RDTs. Despite sizable unserved demand, it is not surprising for growth to slow compared to prior rates for a number of reasons. First, many countries have already achieved reasonably high rates of testing in the public sector and will continue to expand testing, however, increases are likely to be incremental given the challenges of reaching the periphery. That said, there are still a few high-burden countries that need to significantly scale public sector RDT use, and this will drive near-term growth. Second, with respect to the private sector, where many patients turn for fever care, several projects are addressing some of the initial barriers to developing these markets (e.g. regulatory and policy changes; behaviour change strategies; training and supervision; QA). However, additional work is likely needed, particularly around affordability & sustainability of models for testing in the retail sector. Without concerted effort, private sector demand growth is likely to be slow. Finally, one third of people with fever do not seek any form of care; raising awareness of the need for diagnosis and directing these populations to providers that test before treating will take time.

Request for Report Sample: https://datainsightspartner.com/request-for-sample?ref=467

Malaria RDT prices have declined, from an average of US$ .52 for a Pf-only RDT in 2010 to US$ .27 in 2014, with some tenders achieving prices in the low twenties and high teens. Limited cost analysis suggests that the lower prices are indeed below cost for some manufacturers and may not be sustainable. However, there is still considerable variability in pricing, which keeps the averages higher and allows those companies with very low average costs to make modest profits on some orders. Procurement data analysis indicates that the majority of countries have experience with multiple brands and types of RDTs. However, differences in test procedures limit switching between RDTs, despite global-level harmonization efforts that have focused on labelling and instructions for use. This results in a substantial number of orders being sole sourced often at higher prices, and likely increases competitiveness resulting in lower prices in large openly competed tenders.

Overall, competition has improved the affordability of RDTs, although the low prices may put the market’s longer-term health at risk. Already the market is highly concentrated, raising concerns about supply security. In 2014, three companies comprised 96.8% of the donor-funded market. Since one of these suppliers has been providing another with semi-finished components, 96.8% of the market is effectively relying on two suppliers, even though there are 29 companies with RDTs meeting WHO recommendations. It is not clear what caused this consolidation, however, the leading suppliers appear to have been highly committed to the malaria business: they have a portfolio of tests types that are among the highest-performing products; they have built out production capacity capable of filling large orders rapidly; and they have focused on cost reduction.

Balancing the supplier base and affordable pricing in the malaria RDT market is challenging. With extreme consolidation comes risks to supply security and of price setting. For example, acquisition of one company by another, fire at a plant, a quality issue or business decision to exit the market at one of these companies could disrupt supply globally. While the chance of these occurring is small, it is possible. Another risk involves price setting: when a market is dominated by two suppliers, power theoretically begins to shift to the suppliers and they can begin to set pricing. While price setting does not appear to be happening in the malaria RDT market, suppliers may be opportunistic.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Market encompasses market segments based on test type, sector diagnostics, procurement and country.

Get Request for Table of Contents: https://datainsightspartner.com/report/malaria-rapid-diagnostics-devices-market/467#content

By Test Type the global Malaria RDT Market has been divided into:

Pf-only

Combination tests

Pf/pan

Pf/Pv or Pf/Pvom

Pan

Pv-only

By Sector Diagnostics the global Malaria RDT Market has been divided into:

Private

Public

By Procurement the global Malaria RDT Market has been divided into:

PMI

VPP

Direct from Mfg

UNICEF

WHO

Others

By country/region, the global Malaria RDT Market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

Bhat Bio-Tech India (Pte.) Ltd.

Advy Chemical Pvt Ltd

Premier Medical Corporation Ltd

Arkray Healthcare Pvt. Ltd

Meril Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd

bioMérieux India Private Limited

Hemex Health

Others

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2020-2028. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2020-2028, taking into account 2019 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of Type of models, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

Reasons to buy:

v Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Market

v Identification of key factors driving investment opportunities in the Malaria Rapid Diagnostics Devices Market

v Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

v Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential

v Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

v Identify key partners and business development avenues

v Respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects

v Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

Full View of Report Description: https://datainsightspartner.com/report/malaria-rapid-diagnostics-devices-market/467