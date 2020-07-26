Cyclohexane Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2028 COVID-19

Report Description

The global Cyclohexane Market is projected to expand by healthy CAGR over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Nearly all cyclohexane (CX) is used in the production of nylon intermediates adipic acid (ADA), caprolactam (capro) and hexamethylene diamine to make nylon 6 or 6,6. Smaller outlets are as a solvent, a reaction diluent and in chemical synthesis. It is also a starting material to produce cyclohexanol-cyclohexanone (KA Oil).

Supply in the European CX market remains at a tighter level, linked to a production issue at the end of 2016, a plant closure and a dip in imports at the start of the year.

Higher imports are required to balance the market, after the closure of SABIC’s Wilton, UK, facility in January 2017. The facility at Wilton has a nameplate capacity of 330,000 tonnes/year, according to DIP data, but was thought to have been running at approximately 195,000 tonnes/year before the closure, according to market sources.

Following the price hikes at the start of the year, imports were expected to arrive later in February, boosting the supply level. There were some logistical difficulties in transporting CX in January due to the low Rhine water levels.

Demand is at a reasonable level, with consumption of CX from the downstream caprolactum (capro) market at a high level.

The European contract price is mostly settled quarterly at a delta to benzene. The monthly CX contract price is composed of the sum of the monthly benzene contract price and the quarterly CX delta contract. The European Q1 2017 CX contract delta was agreed at €132/tonne, an increase of €5.5/tonne from the Q4 2016 contract. The significant increases in the monthly benzene contract for the first two months of 2017 resulted in a sharp increase in CX prices. CX prices are at their highest level since the end of 2014, driven by feedstock volatility.

The European CX market will become more reliant on imports in 2017 as a result of the closure of SABIC’s Wilton, UK, facility, leaving supply balance as the key talking point for 2017.

The looming closure resulted in a large amount of trading activity in 2016. Imports increased, and there was talk of spot being offered with a very high discount level in the summer.

2016 was expected to be the point of reckoning for the CX market, with a difficult trading year for sellers as players worked hard to cement relationships in readiness for the shift in 2017.

The question on everyone’s lips was where material is likely to come from to meet the demand in Europe.

There is potential for operating rates to be ramped up in Europe, with the excess capacity expected to be utilised after the shutdown. However, a large chunk of the deficit is expected to be filled by overseas product, especially from the US, making Europe more reliant on imports. At the start of 2016, CEPSA announced it would be reducing operating rates, cutting output by 50,000 tonnes as its Huelva, Spain, facility.

Although there has been no confirmation from the producer, once SABIC exits the European market there is expectation for production to be ramped back up.

BASF is shutting down 100,000 tonnes/year of its caprolactam (capro) production capacity in Europe, 20% of the total, within 18 months on the back of a difficult market environment, it said on 12 September.

After the shutdowns, BASF capro production capacity in Europe will be 400,000 tonnes/year.

The closure of Invista’s adipic acid plant in Orange, Texas, US, last year has also made substantial amounts of CX available.

At full capacity the facility produced 200,000 tonnes/year of adipic acid, which required 140,000 tonnes of CX.

Demand outlooks from buyers for 2020 are positive, with some seeing possible growth between 2-4%.

With the region becoming more dependent on imports, some buyers are concerned that shipping or weather issues could cause a short-term imbalance in the market.

There are also some concerns that with one less player in the market any production problems in Europe would hit the supply level quicker than before.

2016 – 6800 kt utilization rate roughly 70 percent – 4900 KT globally

2017 – 7300 kt utilization rate roughly 72 percent – 5256 KT globally

2018 – 7500 kt utilization rate roughly 74 percent – 5550 KT globally

2019 – 7700 kt utilization rate roughly 75 percent – 5775 KT globally

2020 – 8200 kt utilization rate roughly 78 percent – 6396 KT globally

2021 – 8400 kt utilization rate roughly 81 percent – 6804 KT globally

2022- 8600 kt utilization rate roughly 80 percent – 6880 KT globally

2023 – 8800 kt utilization rate roughly 79 percent – 6952 KT globally

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Cyclohexane Market encompasses market segments based on application, end use, Industry and country.

By Application the global Cyclohexane Market has been divided into:

Adipic acid

Caprolactam

Others

By End Use the global Cyclohexane Market has been divided into:

Nylon 6

Nylon 66

Others

By Industry the global Cyclohexane Market has been divided into:

Paints & Dyes

Electronics

Textiles

Optical Brighteners

Manufacturing of Fibers

Magnetic Tapes

Agriculture

Pharma

Natural & Synthetic Resins

Lubricating Oil

Organic Synthesis

Films

Soaps

By country/region, the global Cyclohexane Market has been divided into:

North America (the U.S., Canada),

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries),

Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries),

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries),

Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as:

Sinopec Limited (China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation)

Reliance Industries Limited (India)

BASF (Germany)

The Dow Chemical Company (US)

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (US)

Clariant (Switzerland)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (China)

CEPSA (Spain)

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd (Japan)

CITGO Petroleum Corporation (US)

BP Refining & Petrochemicals GmbH (Germany)

Others

others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Cyclohexane Market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

