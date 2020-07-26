Critical Illness Insurance Market Share, Trend Analytics and Forecast to 2025

Market Highlights:

Critical illness insurance is a type of insurance, where the insurer comes in a contract to make a lump sum cash payment if the policyholder is diagnosed with some specific critical disease as a part of the insurance policy. Critical illness insurance is also known as critical insurance cover or dread disease policy.

The global Critical Illness Insurance Market Share is expected to register a CAGR of 15.35% during the forecast period, with a market value of USD 67,960.81 million by 2025.

The increasing cases of critical illness and increasing out of pocket expenditure for the insured and uninsured population are expected to drive the growth of the critical illness insurance market. However, lack of awareness about critical illness insurance is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

China Life Insurance Company

Allianz

Ping An Insurance

Aviva

Prudential

Aegon

AXA

Sun Life Financial

Aflac Incorporated

Huaxia Life Insurance Co

AIG

MetLife Services and Solutions

Zurich

Segment Analysis:

The global critical illness insurance market has been divided based on application and region.

The market, based on application, has been bifurcated into cancer, heart attack, stroke, and others. In 2018, the cancer segment held the largest market share owing to the rise in the number of cancer cases. For instance, an estimated 1,735,350 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the US and 609,640 people died from the disease in 2018.

Regional Analysis:

The global critical illness insurance market, based on region, has been divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas is likely to hold the largest share of the global critical illness insurance market during the assessment period. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer and rising medical expenses, are expected to support the dominance of the Americas during the forecast period. Moreover, in the US, there has been a significant rise in the number of insured populations in the past few years. For instance, the percentage of the uninsured population in the US was about 14% in 2008, and this came down to nearly 8.5% in 2018.

Furthermore, about 99.1% of the population aged 65 and above were insured in 2018 in the US. The Europe market established substantial growth in the market due to the high prevalence of critical illnesses such as cancer, heart attack, and stroke, among others in this region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the global market due to the increasing geriatric population, presence of expensive health facilities and an increase in the demand for health insurance policies in high populous countries such as India and China. The critical illness insurance market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to witness gradual growth due to the increasing life expectancy, enlarging middle class, and population growth. Moreover, the launch of the life insurance reform project in 2016 in the United Arab Emirates would support the market growth in this region.

