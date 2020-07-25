What is common harassment in the workplace California?

You may have the feeling you’re being harassed at work but you’re not sure whether you have legal rights. There can be a difference between what one individual employee feels is harassment and what legal harassment is under federal, state, and local laws. Rarely, bothered by a supervisor or a co-worker, while unfortunate for the employees, doesn’t mean you have a legal claim for harassment. Harassment in the workplace California has a specific definition as per the law.

If you experience what you think to be harassment at your workplace, these examples can make you understand some of the types of harassment that lead to a legal claim. If you’d like to get guidance on your employee rights, Contact Cumming & Franck P.C. We have experienced employment discrimination attorneys who are ready to help and advocate on your behalf.

Examples of Workplace Harassment

Harassment can be many forms depending on its cause. The harassing conduct can be verbal or physical and the harasser can be a co-worker, supervisor, or even a non-employee such as a customer or a contractor.

Verbal Harassment

Possibly the most common behavior that comes to mind when you think of harassment in the workplace California, verbal harassment can be jokes, innuendos, slurs, name-calling, and insults, among other things

Physical Harassment

Though physical harassment is less common in comparison to the verbal harassment, it can often be more severe.

This consists of physical conduct such as hitting, pushing, gropingand another touching can be present in any number of harassment claims but is linked to sexual harassment.

Supervisor Harassment

Harassment can be most frightening when it comes to a supervisor. As they belong to the position of authority to subject employees to discriminatory conduct, leaving the employee feeling trapped and vulnerable.

Coworker Harassment

While co-workers may not have the same level of authority over the other employee, they can also lead to a threatening work environment for an employee that is just illegal as the conduct of a supervisor.

If you wish to discuss the facts of your employment harassment claim with an experienced attorney, please contact Cumming & Franck P.C. We can discuss the merits of your case and give you the best advice.