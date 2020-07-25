‘Leverage Podcast Guest Appearances to Boost your Business’ – Complimentary webinar set for Wednesday, August 19, 8:30 a.m

Plymouth, MA, Jul 25, 2020 — What does it take to claim the “expert” roll and boost your business? “Leverage Podcast Guest Appearances to Boost your Business” takes the audience through the process step by step.

PR Works, a full service public relations and advertising firm based in America’s Hometown of Plymouth, MA, is leading the complimentary webinar that prepares you to be part of the boom as a podcast host. The free online event is set for Wednesday, August 19, 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. To RSVP, copy and paste https://conta.cc/39q78is into your browser to Internet browser.

Sponsors of the webinar include My Pinnacle Network, South Shore Networking Professionals and Rockland Trust. The webinar will be led by experienced podcasters Steve Dubin and Joe D’Eramo of PR Works.

The webinar prepares you to determine how to tap into the more than 1-million podcast show opportunities that appear regularly on a wide range of channels including Podcast portals such as Itunes, IHeartRadio, Google Play, YouTube, Stitcher and more.

Podcast appearances establish credibility, create visibility, activate lead generation, create speaking opportunities, stimulate search engine optimization, expand cultural authority, and increase value proposition.

The webinar gets you into the game and on the air.

Learn how to –

– Test the waters and determine your ability and aptitude

– Define your topic niche.

– Leverage the pre-existing audience of the podcast

– Research podcast show options

– Tell stories vs. selling

– Draft standard questions.

– Create 1-page pitch

– Appeal to the host’s currency

– Find portals listing podcast shows

– Steps to booking a guest spot

– Choose the right equipment at a reasonable pricing.

– Lighting like a pro for less

– Taping protocols worth knowing

– Coming up with an Evergreen offer

– Promote each episode via podcast portals, social media, e-newsletters, publicity and leveraging the marketing channels of each guest.

– Following up and obtaining repeat guesting opportunities

Please RSVP for this complimentary webinar by pasting https://conta.cc/39q78is nto your browser.

For more information about the podcast event or podcasting services, contact PR Works at www.PRWorkZone.com, (781) 582-1061, 18 Main Street Extension, Suite 409, Plymouth, MA.

