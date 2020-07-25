Global Automotive Airbag Market Professional Survey Report Till 2026

The Global Automotive Airbag Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 gives an evaluation of the market developments based on historical studies and comprehensive research respectively. The market segments are also provided with an in-depth outlook of the competitive landscape and a listing of the profiled key players.

Airbags are the safety systems used in an automobile to prevent chest and head injuries which reduces chances of death during vehicle accidents. Airbags consist of cushions with fabric envelope, designed to inflate rapidly during vehicle’s collisions. Airbag is mainly available in premium cars due to high price. The driver side front airbag are situated in the center of the steering wheel and the passenger side front airbag are fitted in the upper left side of the dash. The driver side airbag is manufactured with heat shield coating to prevent the fabric from the searing. Using airbags can reduce fatality.

Drivers

Increased safety awareness

High end research and development for the development of cheaper and smart airbags

Rise in number of car production

Restraints

Durability of cheaper airbags

Report includes a detailed analysis on value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the automotive Airbag market. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the automotive Airbag market industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.

In terms of geography, the automotive airbag market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The study provides a detailed view of country-level aspects of the market on the basis of application segments and estimates the market in terms of revenue and volume during the forecast period.

The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

Autoliv Inc.

Delphi Automotive PLC

Takata Corporation

TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation

Key Safety Systems

A detailed description of the each company has been included and includes information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments provides a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also provides automotive Airbag market market’s Mergers/acquisitions, Partnerships, Collaborations, New product launches, new product developments and other industry developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT: Automotive Airbag Market By Type:

Front Airbag

Side Airbag

Knee Airbag

Curtain Airbag

Automotive Airbag Market By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Automotive Airbag Market has been exhibited in detail in the following some chapters –

Chapter 1 Automotive Airbag Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Automotive Airbag Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Automotive Airbag Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Automotive Airbag Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Automotive Airbag Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Automotive Airbag Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Automotive Airbag Industry

