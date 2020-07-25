Database Security Market is Projected to Register a Healthy CAGR of 19.1% in the Forecast to 2025

Database security market accounted for USD 2.60 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.1% the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. Database security is an aggregate measure which is being utilized with respect to protect the database and information from the unlawful use, threats and attacks. It is made up of all or either software, physical control and administrative controls. Rise in the demand for sophisticated security solutions, growing regulation regarding breaches, and attacks and transmission of cloud based applications & services are the some of the driving factors in the database security market.

For instance, According to Trustwave Holdings, Inc., in 2016, median number of days from an intrusion to detection of a compromise came up to 49 days, as compared to 2015 which was 80.5 days. In 2016, regulation named as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which was officially adopted in April 2016, and will be enforced from May, 2018. Due to this act, companies will spend more on information security to avoid fines for failure and to secure the business data.

Download exclusive PDF sample report@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-database-security-market

Major Market Competitors: Global Database Security Market

Renowned players in the global database security market are Mcafee, Oracle, Thales E-Security, IBM, IRI, HP, Hexatier, Fortinet, Trustwave, Protegrity, Imperva, Informatica, Micro Focus, Safenet, Porticor, Green SQL, Informatica, Axis Technology and Gemalto among others.

Market Segmentation: Global Database Security Market

The global database security market is segmented based on component, deployment model, business function, organization size, end user and geographical segments.

Based on component, the global database security market is segmented into software and services. Software is sub segmented into data masking and redaction, database auditing and reporting, encryption and tokenization, access control management and others. Services are sub segmented into managed services and professional services.

On the basis of deployment model, the global database security market is segmented into cloud and on-premises.

On the basis of business function, the global database security market is segmented into sales, marketing, operations, finance and others.

On the basis of organization size, the global database security market is segmented into small and medium-sized enterprise and large enterprise.

On the basis of end users, the global database security market is segmented into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Telecommunications and IT, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Retail and Ecommerce, Government and Defense, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Media and Entertainment and others.

Competitive Landscape: Global Database Security Market

The global database security market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Speak to Author @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-database-security-market

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in the volumes of business data across industries

Development in the regulatory scenario

Rise in the demand for sophisticated security solutions

Growing need for protection against the ongoing attacks

Propagation of cloud based applications and services

High Cost with respect to installation and budget limitation

About Us:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

Related Reports:

Foldable Display Market

Free-to-Air (FTA) SErvice Market