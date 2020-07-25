Clean Label Ingredients Market Set to Grow at Healthy CAGR of 6.6% by 2025

Global Clean Label Ingredients Market is expected to reach USD 57.05 billion by 2025, from USD 34.22 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. Clean label ingredients are also known as natural ingredients. These are the food additives and ingredients such as colours, flavours, fruit & vegetable ingredients, starch & sweeteners, flours, malt, and others.

Clean label ingredients satisfies with almost each and every of the primary factors that include product elements without chemical name and easy to understand, no artificial additives or ingredients and at least one of the secondary factors secondary factors include natural, organic and non-genetically modified organism (GMO).

Market Segmentation: Global Clean Label Ingredients Market

The global clean label ingredients market is segmented based on application, form, type, brand and geographical segments.

Based on application, the global clean label ingredients market is segmented into beverages, bakery, dairy & frozen desserts, prepared food/ready meals & processed foods, cereals & snacks and others. The others segment is further sub segmented into confectionery and condiment/culinary products, The condiment/culinary products is further sub sub-segmented into sauces, dressings, dips, and spreads.

On the basis of form, the global clean label ingredients market is classified into dry and liquid.

On the basis of type, the global clean label ingredients market is segmented into natural colours, natural flavours, fruit & vegetable ingredients, starch & sweeteners, flours, malt and others. The others segment is further sub segmented into natural preservatives, fermentation ingredients, oils & shortenings, emulsifiers, and others (cereal ingredients such as bran and fibre). The fermentation ingredients are further sub segment into enzymes and starter cultures.

Based on brand, the global clean label ingredients market is classified into Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Kerry Group PLC, Ingredion Incorporated and Tate & Lyle PLC

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Clean Label Ingredients Market

Some of the major players operating in the global clean label ingredients market are Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Kerry Group PLC, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Groupe Limagrain, Corbion N.V., Groupe Limagrain, Chr. Hansen A/S, ALDI, Whole Foods Market, Quick BENEO GmbH, dairyfoods Trader Joe's, The Kroger Co., Brisan, among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Clean Label Ingredients Market

The global clean label ingredients market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of clean label ingredients market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rise in clean label product launches is fuelled by increasing consumer demand for clean label food products to drive consumption of clean label ingredients.

Health issues associated with artificial food additives and food safety incidents.

Limitation/inability of clean ingredients to replace artificial ingredients.

High cost of clean ingredients leading to increased cost of clean label products.

