3D Printing in Construction Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

3D Printing in Construction is also Stated as Contour Crafting or Building Printing

3D printing in construction is also stated as contour crafting or building printing and it is anticipated to be the future of construction in the near future. However, the current concern over the spread of coronavirus is expected to have a negative impact on 3D printing in construction market. The unending COVID-19 epidemic has unpleasantly affected the electronics and semiconductor industry with manufacturing operations provisionally suspended across major manufacturing hubs, leading to a generous slowdown in the production. Several key players have deferred their manufacturing operations in China, India, South Korea, and European countries.

In addition to having sway on the production, the on-going eruption has taken a toll on the consumer demand for semiconductor devices, likely exacerbated by the lockdown enforced across major nations. Uncertainty regarding the possible length of lockdown makes it tricky to anticipate how and when a resurgence in the display industry will occur. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has also caused a sharp drop in employment and economic growth and triggered widespread disruption of the economy of numerous countries.

This is also expected to decrease the spending in residential and non-residential construction and several private construction projects, which in turn will decrease the demand for several products used in construction industry. Nonetheless, as several countries are providing economic packages to stimulate the economy amid COVID-19 pandemic, the market is likely to gain momentum over the middle term and long term.

3D Printing in Construction is One of the Significant Segments of Industry 4.0

3D printing in construction is one of the significant segments of Industry 4.0, as programming is supportive to construct multifaceted structures precisely, which makes the process of 3D printing easy and rapid. The adoption of this technology offers various benefits to construction and architecture sectors. The usage of 3D printing technology is helpful in constructing buildings and infrastructure perfectly and cost professionally, with condensed wastage of material and in less time compared to the traditional construction method. There are lower labour costs included, construction can be done faster and there is less to no waste produced. The wasted raw material from printing, for instance, concrete waste and failed prints occurs repeatedly and can be reused. The printing of buildings provides a lot of potential compensations as compared to conventional construction methods.

The usage of 3D printing in construction industry reduces the risk that human labour face while working at construction sites, it also diminishes their hard-work. Further, the shapes and structures that are preferred by the engineers as per the requirement of construction sites can be printed with high accuracy, thus it makes the enactment of construction plans and models simpler. Consequently, upsurge in the use of the 3D printing technology to build cost-efficient buildings and infrastructure in less time is predicted to be a prominent factor driving global 3D printing in construction market during the prediction period. Nevertheless, one of the major anxieties about the adoption of 3D printing in construction industry is the necessity of high initial investments to purchase equipment and materials.

Among the geographies, North America region is expected to hold the largest share in the global 3D printing in construction market owing to technological development in the region. Further, factors such as the rising number of construction of buildings coupled with the adoption of advanced technology and growing research and development activities have accelerated the growth of 3D printing in construction market in the North American region.

Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing usage of 3D printing in China and India. High population, rapid industrialization, and urbanization followed by growth in concern for environmental pollution and human health is anticipated to boost the market demand for 3D printing in construction industry in the Asia Pacific region.

