What is the impact of Coronavirus on primary cells market Growth?

Primary cells are cells isolated from human or animal tissues. These cells are ideal models for cancer biomarker discovery and drug screening. They are also used to understand the biochemical pathways of cellular interactions.

The primary cells market is expected to reach USD 1,107.3 million by 2023 from USD 736.4 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.5%.

In cancer research, primary cells are often exposed to heavy radiation doses, chemicals, and viruses, which transforms these cells into cancer cells through genetic mutations and the introduction of oncogenes. In this way, the molecular-level mechanism and cause of cancer, as well as the altered signaling pathways of cancerous cells, can be studied.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=32854960

The objectives of this study are as follows:

1. To define, describe, and forecast the primary cells market by origin, type, end user and region

2. To forecast the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW)

3. To identify micromarkets and the drivers, opportunities, and trends affecting the growth of the market

5. To strategically analyze market segments and subsegments with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

The global primary cells market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the global primary cells market during the forecast period, however, Asia is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered on China and Japan.

Get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=32854960

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

1. North America

2.Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Rest of the World

Regional Growth, Development and Demand Analysis:

North America is expected to command the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Based on region, the global primary cells market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is estimated to dominate the primary cells market in 2017.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

Key players in the primary cells market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Lonza (Switzerland), Cell Biologics (US), PromoCell (Germany), ZenBio (US), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), AllCells (US), American Type Culture Collection (US), and Axol Biosciences (UK).

To get a 10% Customization on the report, click@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=32854960