Top 10 Marketing skills Needed by Marketers Today

The field of digital marketing is an expanding industry. To help

career-minded marketers, we’ve rounded up the top 10 skills needed by marketers today.

#1 Strong overall communication skills.

Successful marketing communications demand a clear message communicated to a target audience, using the appropriate tone. This encompasses communication in writing, online via digital channels, and verbally.

#2 Solid grasp of analytics.

We could have added quantitative communication to our first skill needed by marketers today, but this was important enough to separate out. The successful marketer will be agile with analytic tools such as Google Analytics, Tag Manager, Hubspot, Pardot, Marketo, Optimizely, etc.

marketing skills

#3 Strong understanding of Inbound marketing.

Inbound marketers attract, convert, and nurture using strategies designed specifically to be helpful and relevant. The focus is on informing and entertaining those who are seeking to understand and address a need

#4 An ability to understand buyer needs and the sales process.

Marketing needs to drive actions. Yet the Business to Consumer (B2C) marketer will motivate actions

differently and target different audiences than the Business to Business (B2B) marketer.

#5 Basic spreadsheet skills.

Marketers will use spreadsheets — say Excel or Google Docs — in modeling, planning, and studying trends. For instance:

tracking social media marketing week-over-week

blog post traffic tracking

CTA audits

SEO keyword planning

determining when people are visiting site

reviewing campaign metrics

#6 Ability to tell a story. Excellent writing ability.

Certainly, today’s marketers must also be very comfortable with web publishing. Understand the difference between a blog, a landing page, a thank you page

#7 Experience with contemporary digital tools, platforms, and channels.

If you pride yourself on remaining loyal to flip phone technology, you should probably just stop reading. Another of the skills needed by marketers today is understanding how to leverage social media channels, as well as apps, and websites such as Medium or Linkedin.

#8 Digital advertising experience.

That distinction we just mentioned? That’s what we’re talking about in this skill. Digital advertising involves facility with Google Adwords and remarketing.

#9 Critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Remember how your college professors went on and on about developing your critical thinking skills? They were doing you a favor. Marketing is more than simply sharing a message with an audience. Well, successful marketing is at least. That’s because marketing requires an understanding of why and how something is working.

#10 Continuous learning. Vertically and horizontally.

Marketers today must engage and demonstrate continuous learning. Their learning should dive deep into digital marketing skills, such as inbound marketing, lead generation, content strategy, SEO, advertising, and analytics.

HOW TO THINK AND GROW RICH

https://iigrowrich.com/marketing-skills/



For Everything That You Need In Order To Grow Rich, But Were Afraid To Ask. Read more at https://iigrowrich.com/

#business #businessowners #businessadvice #marketing #money #businesshelp #legaladvice #businessstartups #entrepreneurship #legaltips #startups #business #smallbusiness #money #income #entrepreneur #investor #crowdfunding #venturecapital #angelinvestors #businessmarketing #businessadvertising #businesspromotion