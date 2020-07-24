PVC Compound Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the polyvinylchloride (PVC) compound market is promising with opportunities in the electrical and electronics, building and construction, packaging, automotive industries. The PVC compound market is expected to reach an estimated $15 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are growth in building and construction activities and increasing demand for consumer electronics.

Browse 94 market data tables and 124 figures spread through 200 pages and in-depth TOC on “PVC Compound Market”

To download report brochure, please go to https://www.lucintel.com/pvc-compound-market.aspx and click “report brochure”tab from the menu .

In this market, different types of PVC compound such as film and sheet, wire and cable, pipe and fitting, flooring, profile and tubes, and others are used as application. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the film and sheet segment will remain the largest application by value and volume due to increasing demand of food packaging in the emerging nations. Lucintel predicts that flooring application is expected to witness the highest growth during forecast period due to growth in luxury vinyl tile (LVT) market.

Within this market, PVC compound for electrical and electronics is expected to remain the largest end use industry and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to growth in wire & cable and consumer electronics market.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for pipe & fitting, wire & cable, and profiles.

An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the PVC compound industry, includes development of molecular orientation technology for efficient, environment- friendly, and cost- efficient high pressure PVC water pipe. Westlake, INEOS, Mexichem, Formosa Plastics, PKN Orlen, Ercros, Teknor Apex, Benvic, Aurora Plastics, and Roscom and others are among the major PVC compound manufacturers.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the PVC compound market by application, end use, product type, manufacturing process, and region and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the PVC Compound Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the PVC compound market by application, end use, product type, manufacturing process, and region as follows:

By End Use Industry (Volume (KT) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024):

Electrical and ElectronicsBuilding and ConstructionPackagingAutomotiveOthers

By Application (Volume (KT) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024):

Film and SheetWire and CablingPipe and FittingFlooringProfiles and TubesOthers

By Product Type (Volume (KT) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024):

Rigid PVCFlexible PVC

By Manufacturing Process (Volume (KT) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024):

Injection MoldingExtrusionOthers

By Region (Volume (KT) and $M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024):

North AmericaEuropeAsia PacificThe Rest of the World

This 200-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/pvc-compound-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com.

About Lucintel

Lucintel, the premier global Management Consulting and market research firm, creates winning strategies for growth. It offers market assessments, competitive analysis, opportunity analysis, Growth Consulting, M&A, and Due diligence services to executives and key decision-makers in a variety of industries. For further information, visit www.lucintel.com.