Länsförsäkringar Bank Wins Award for Core Transformation Powered by TCS BaNCS™

Adopting Tata Consultancy Services’ Platform as its Digital Core Won the Bank Recognition from Global Financial Services Research and Advisory Firm

Stockholm | Mumbai, April 20, 2020: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, announced that its customer and one of Sweden’s largest banks, Länsförsäkringar Bank has won the 2020 Celent Model Bank Award for Core Technology Replatforming, for its successful core transformation powered by the TCS BaNCS™ Global Banking Platform.

Länsförsäkringar Bank sought to transform its legacy technology stack and adopt a modern banking and payments platform that would enable participation in new digital banking opportunities and faster product launches. It selected TCS as its growth and transformation partner and successfully deployed the TCS BaNCS Global Banking Platform in April 2019. This entailed a complex data migration, integration with other applications in the Bank’s IT landscape and extensive change management.

The new solution transformed Länsförsäkringar Bank’s operations and IT landscape. It supports the entire Swedish retail banking portfolio and payments infrastructure, including integration with Bankgirot (Autogiro, DataClearing, Giro), real-time payments (SWISH), Privatgirot, PlusGiro and Riksbank. TCS also set up an API gateway for PSD2 and Open Banking compliance to enable participation in the larger ecosystem.

The modern core banking platform has helped the Bank improve data quality, enhance cyber security, and smoothly handle monthly peaks in concurrent payment transactions. The new platform has also streamlined loan processing, enabled smoother payments reconciliations, and supported regulatory compliance. TCS BaNCS enables flexibility in customer services and product pricing and will help Länsförsäkringar Bank launch new and innovative products faster.

Venkateshwaran Srinivasan, Head, TCS Financial Solutions, said, “We congratulate Länsförsäkringar Bank on this recognition from Celent and celebrate the partnership, which contributed to this outcome. TCS BaNCS is now powering the full range of products for the Bank and has made them available to their end customers through new digital experiences. We are also glad to see the Bank leveraging TCS BaNCS to harness the power of ecosystems to deliver differentiated offerings to its customers, an idea that is at the heart of TCS’ Business 4.0™ vision.”

According to Craig Focardi, Senior Analyst, Celent, “The Model Bank Awards recognize financial institutions that are using technology to change the face of banking. These banks serve as an inspiration to others looking for strong examples of best practice implementations that have a truly meaningful impact on business results and the industry overall. The entry from Länsförsäkringar Bank clearly demonstrates this. It modernized its core banking system and payments platform to continue improving on its digital banking innovation, prepare for and take advantage of digital payments modernization in the EU and Nordic markets, and create rapid time to market competitive advantage for new product and service introductions.”

About TCS Financial Solutions

TCS Financial Solutions is a strategic business unit of Tata Consultancy Services. Dedicated to providing business solutions to financial institutions globally, TCS Financial Solutions has compiled a comprehensive product portfolio under the brand name of TCS BaNCS. The TCS BaNCS universal financial solution is designed to help financial services institutions enhance end customer experience, enabling them to embrace open and innovative technologies that embody true digital customer engagement. Deployed at more than 450 installations worldwide, it is the largest collection of components, enterprise and consumer apps for the financial industry made available through the cloud, helping firms become more agile and intelligent by leveraging the power of new and extended ecosystems.

To know more about TCS BaNCS, please visit: https://www.tcs.com/bancs

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India’s largest multinational business group, TCS has over 446,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS’ proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

