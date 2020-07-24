Global Sales of Global Silanes to Follow a Downward Trend Post 2020, with Continued Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak, Concludes a New FMI Study

Silanes Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

A recent market study published by FMI on the Silanes market includes global industry analysis 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the market dynamics. After a thorough research on the historic as well as current growth parameters of the Silanes market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Silanes Market: Taxonomy

By Product Type

Organo-functional Silanes

Vinyl Silanes

Amino Silanes

Epoxy Silanes

Methacryloxy Silanes

Styryl

Acryloxy

Isocynate

Others

Mono/Chloro Silanes

Others

By Application

Rubber

Tire Rubber

Polyester

Nylon

Rayon

Others

Non Tire Rubber

Ethylene-propylene

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber

Styrene Butadiene Rubber

Polybutadiene

Natural Rubber

Others

Plastics

Nylon

Polycarbonate

Polystyrene

Poly Vinyl Chloride

Others

Adhesives & Sealant

Fiberglass and Composites

Paint, Ink and Coatings

Electronics

Mineral and Filler Treatment

Surface Protection

By End Use

Building and Construction

Oil & Gas

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive and Aerospace

Medical and Pharmaceutical

Chemical and Other Industries

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

Executive summary of Silanes market with a side focus on the supply side as well as demand side trends of the market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

The market overviews includes the market definition and taxonomy to give the reader a market description of Silanes.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The segment includes key market trends & developments impacting market which have a significant impact on the Silanes market.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes key successful factors and strategies adopted by key market participants.

Chapter 05 – Global Silanes Market Demand (Kilo Tons) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section explains the global market volume (Kilo Tons) analysis for the historical period and forecast for next ten years for the Silanes market. Readers can also find Y-o-Y trend analysis for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 06 – Global Silanes Market – Pricing Analysis

This section helps the reader to analyze pricing trends owing to the necessary assumptions based on product type.

Chapter 07 – Global Silanes Market Demand (US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section explains the global market value analysis or market size and forecast for the Silanes market in the forecast period of 2020-2030. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for same period, and Y-o-Y trend analysis for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter explains key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Silanes market over the forecast period. This section also covers COVID-19 Impact assessment for the global market. Along with the macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the value chain and forecast factors for the coolant aftermarket. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 09 – Silanes Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By Product Type

Based on Product Type, the silanes market is segmented into Organo-functional Silanes, Mono/Chloro Silanes, and Others

Chapter 10 – Global Silanes Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By Application

Based on application, the silanes market is segmented into rubber, plastics, Nylon, adhesives & sealant, fiberglass and composites, paint, ink and coatings, electronics, mineral and filler treatment, surface protection, and others

Chapter 11 – Global Silanes Market Analysis 2015 – 2019 and Forecast 2020 – 2030, by End Use

Silanes market segmented on basis of end use such as building and construction, oil & gas, electrical and electronics, automotive and aerospace, medical and pharmaceutical, and chemical and other industries

Chapter 12 – Global Silanes Market Analysis 2015 – 2019 and Forecast 2020 – 2030, by Region

This chapter covers regional analysis of the global Silanes market on the basis of key regions. Market share, Y-o-Y trend and incremental $ opportunity analysis for each of the region further helps in assessment of Silanes market growth across various geographic regions.

Chapter 13 – North America Silanes Market Analysis

This section covers North America Silanes market analysis by key countries including U.S and Canada along with segmental market analysis by product type, end use and application.

Chapter 14 – Latin America Silanes Market Analysis

This section covers Latin America Silanes market analysis by key countries including Brazil and Mexico along with segmental market analysis by product type, end use and application.

Chapter 15 – Europe Silanes Market Analysis

This section covers Europe Silanes market analysis by key countries including Germany, Italy, France, Spain, U.K., Russia, and Benelux along with segmental market analysis by product type, end use and application.

Chapter 16 – South Asia Silanes Market Analysis

This section covers South Asia Silanes market analysis by key countries including India and ASEAN countries along with segmental market analysis by product type, end use and application.

Chapter 17 – East Asia Silanes Market Analysis

This section covers East Asia Silanes market analysis by key countries including China, Japan and South Korea along with segmental market analysis by product type, end use and application.

Chapter 18 – Oceania Silanes Market Analysis

This section covers Oceania Silanes market analysis by key countries including Australia and New Zealand along with segmental market analysis by product type, end use and application.

Chapter 19 – Middle East & Africa Silanes Market Analysis

This section covers Middle East and Africa Silanes market analysis by key countries including GCC Countries, Turkey, and South Africa along with segmental market analysis by product type, end use and application.

Chapter 20 – Key & Emerging Countries Silanes Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020–2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario and market split for the base year of the Silanes market of 21 key countries / Regions by product type, end use, and application.

Chapter 21 – Market Structure Analysis

This chapter includes the tier analysis of the market competition along with market share analysis of the key players.

Chapter 22 – Competition Landscape

Some of the market players featured in the report Dow Chemical Inc., Momentive performance materials Inc., OCI Company Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Wacker Chemie AG, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. Limited among others.

Chapter 23 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the silanes market report.

Chapter 24 – Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the silanes market.

