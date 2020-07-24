Global Oral Cancer Treatment Market : Professional Market Research Report and Forecasts 2019-2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Oral Cancer Treatment Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global oral cancer treatment market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of oral cancer treatment. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the oral cancer treatment market during the period. The global oral cancer treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.

In 2019, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company announced the acquisition of Celgene Corporation, an American biotechnology company. The acquisition will create a premier innovative biopharma company. The leading players in the oral cancer treatment market are focusing on mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches to expand its market share. Major players in the oral cancer treatment market are Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., F. Hoffmann-La-Roche Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, Qilu Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, and Mylan N.V.

Increasing Cases of Oral Cancer Drive the Growth of the Oral Cancer Treatment Market

The increasing cases of oral cancer drive the growth of the oral cancer treatment market. Oral cancers are part of various cancers referred to as head and neck cancers. From all head and neck cancers, oral cancers comprise about 85%. As per Oral Cancer Foundation, around 9750 deaths happened in America due to oral cancer. The growing healthcare expenditure propels the growth of oral cancer treatment market. Factors such as rising taxes on tobacco and alcohol products, and oral cancer prevention programs stimulate the oral cancer treatment market. The increasing awareness about oral diseases drives the growth of oral cancer treatment market. On the flip side, side effects during the treatment and high cost of treatment restraint the growth of oral cancer treatment market. Moreover, research and development promote the advancement in the treatment of cancer that creates various opportunities for the growth of the oral cancer treatment market.

North America is Anticipated to Hold a Premium Share in the Global Oral Cancer Treatment Market

Based on geography, the global oral cancer treatment market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to hold a premium share in the global oral cancer treatment market. North America has a well-established healthcare industry that drives the growth of the North America oral cancer treatment market. Also, the prevalence of oral cancer in America fuels the growth of the global oral cancer treatment market. Europe is expected to grow in the global oral cancer treatment market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The growing healthcare expenditure propels the growth of Europe's oral cancer treatment market. Asia-Pacific is expected to be growing in the global oral cancer treatment market.

Segment Covered

The report on global oral cancer treatment market covers segments such as product type, treatment, and application. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include squamous cell carcinoma, verrucous carcinoma, minor salivary gland carcinomas, and lymphomas. On the basis of treatment, the sub-markets include surgery, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, chemotherapy, and other treatments. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include hospitals and clinics, research organization, and academic institutes.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., F. Hoffmann-La-Roche Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, Qilu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Mylan N.V., and other companies.

