Global Fatty Alcohol Market Professional Survey Report Till 2026

The Global Fatty Alcohol Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 gives an evaluation of the market developments based on historical studies and comprehensive research respectively. The market segments are also provided with an in-depth outlook of the competitive landscape and a listing of the profiled key players.

Fatty alcohols are synthetically processed chemical compounds derived from plant and animal fats. Fatty alcohols are oily liquids also known as oleochemicals as they are derivatives of natural oil and fats like vegetable oils and waxes. Mostly, fatty alcohols are used in the production of surfactants and detergents due to their non-anionic nature. Fatty alcohols also find applications in various end user industries like cosmetics, food, personal care, printing and textile industry. Fatty alcohol is also derived from petrochemicals by chemically processing ethylene.

Fatty alcohol is used as an emulsifier, thickeners, emollients and lubricating agent. These vital features and aspects of fatty alcohol increases it overall market value as a chemical product. Applications segment the global fatty alcohol market into personal care, amines, soaps & detergents, lubricants and others. Global fatty alcohol market is further classified by products into C6-C10 fatty alcohols, C11-C14 fatty alcohols and C15-C22 fatty alcohols.

This report is segmented on the basis of geography as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Key players in the global fatty alcohol market are:

BASF SE

AkzoNobel

Wilmar International

Emery Oleochemicals

Evonik Industries

Ecogreen oleochemicals

Godrej Industries

Cargill

Eastman Chemical Company

Vegetable Vitamin Foods Company

P&G Chemicals

Croda Chemicals Company

MYRIANT

Alnor Oil Co, Inc.

Isosciences LLC

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Fatty Alcohol By Product:

C6-C10 Fatty Alcohols

C11-C14 Fatty Alcohols

C15-C22 Fatty Alcohols

Fatty Alcohol By Application:

Soaps & Detergents

Personal Care

Lubricants

Amines

Others

Fatty Alcohol By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Fatty Alcohol Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Fatty Alcohol Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Fatty Alcohol Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Fatty Alcohol Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Fatty Alcohol Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Fatty Alcohol Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Fatty Alcohol Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Fatty Alcohol Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Fatty Alcohol Industry

