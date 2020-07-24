Global Cellulose Acetate Market Professional Survey Report Till 2026

The Global Cellulose Acetate Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 gives an evaluation of the market developments based on historical studies and comprehensive research respectively. The market segments are also provided with an in-depth outlook of the competitive landscape and a listing of the profiled key players.

Cellulose acetate is a thermoplastic polymer manufactured from the acetylation of cellulose. Cellulose is the most commonly available o compound on the earth. Cellulose acetate is produced from wood pulp. Cellulose acetate is prevalently found in forms such as granules of fibre, powder, and granules. Cellulose acetate possesses physical properties like transparency, toughness, good dimensional stability, and deep gloss, which make it a very important material with varied uses. It has high chemical resistance and heat resistance.

The increasing consumption of cigarettes in Asia Pacific is the major driver for cellulose acetate market in this region. The application of cellulose acetate in LCD’s is also providing a boost for the cellulose acetate market in Middle East and Africa regions. There is also a prevalent market for cellulose acetate in North America, Europe and Latin America.

The major companies manufacturing cellulose acetate are:

Acordis Acetate

Borregaard

Celanese Corporation

Chinese National Tobacco Corp.

Daicel Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Company

Imperial Tobacco Group

Mitsubishi Rayon Company Limited

Philip Morris International

Rayonier

Rhodia Acetow GmbH

Rotuba Extruders

Sappi

SK Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Tembec

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Cellulose Acetates By Product Types:

Cellulose Acetate Flakes

Cellulose Ester Plastics

Others

Cellulose Acetates By Applications:

Cigarette Filter Tow

Film & Sheet Castings

Molding & Extrusion

Photographic Film

Surface Coatings

Textile Fibers

Others (Including printing ink formulations, etc.)

Cellulose Acetates By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Cellulose Acetate Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Cellulose Acetates Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Cellulose Acetates Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Cellulose Acetates Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Cellulose Acetates Market Analysis By Product Types

Chapter 6 Cellulose Acetates Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Cellulose Acetates Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Cellulose Acetates Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Cellulose Acetates Industry

