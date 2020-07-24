Global Cellulose Acetate Market Professional Survey Report Till 2026

The Global Cellulose Acetate Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 gives an evaluation of the market developments based on historical studies and comprehensive research respectively. The market segments are also provided with an in-depth outlook of the competitive landscape and a listing of the profiled key players.
Cellulose acetate is a thermoplastic polymer manufactured from the acetylation of cellulose. Cellulose is the most commonly available o compound on the earth. Cellulose acetate is produced from wood pulp. Cellulose acetate is prevalently found in forms such as granules of fibre, powder, and granules. Cellulose acetate possesses physical properties like transparency, toughness, good dimensional stability, and deep gloss, which make it a very important material with varied uses. It has high chemical resistance and heat resistance.
The increasing consumption of cigarettes in Asia Pacific is the major driver for cellulose acetate market in this region. The application of cellulose acetate in LCD’s is also providing a boost for the cellulose acetate market in Middle East and Africa regions. There is also a prevalent market for cellulose acetate in North America, Europe and Latin America.
The major companies manufacturing cellulose acetate are:
- Acordis Acetate
- Borregaard
- Celanese Corporation
- Chinese National Tobacco Corp.
- Daicel Chemical Company
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Imperial Tobacco Group
- Mitsubishi Rayon Company Limited
- Philip Morris International
- Rayonier
- Rhodia Acetow GmbH
- Rotuba Extruders
- Sappi
- SK Chemicals Co. Ltd.
- Tembec
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Cellulose Acetates By Product Types:
- Cellulose Acetate Flakes
- Cellulose Ester Plastics
- Others
Cellulose Acetates By Applications:
- Cigarette Filter Tow
- Film & Sheet Castings
- Molding & Extrusion
- Photographic Film
- Surface Coatings
- Textile Fibers
- Others (Including printing ink formulations, etc.)
Cellulose Acetates By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Cellulose Acetate Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Cellulose Acetates Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Cellulose Acetates Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Cellulose Acetates Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Cellulose Acetates Market Analysis By Product Types
Chapter 6 Cellulose Acetates Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 7 Cellulose Acetates Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Cellulose Acetates Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Cellulose Acetates Industry
