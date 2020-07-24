Epoxy Curing Agents in the Composites Industry Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of epoxy curing agents in the composites industry looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace, pipe and tank, wind energy automotive, and marine industries. The epoxy curing agents in composites industry is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing use of high-performance epoxy based composite materials and the growth of end use industries.

In this market, aliphatic amine, aromatic amine, cycloaliphatic amine, dicyandiamide, and anhydride used as curing agent in various composites end use industries. Lucintel forecasts that the aliphatic amine will remain the largest segment by value and volume. Aromatic amine is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported by growing demand for high performance composites in aerospace applications.

Within this market, wind energy will remain the largest end use industry supported by increasing use of composites materials in wind blade manufacturing. Aerospace is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing production of advanced aircraft models with high composite content.

APAC will remain the largest region by value and volume due to increasing demand for composites in pipe and tank and wind energy industries.

An emerging trend which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry includes development of epoxy curing agents which are less hazardous to human health, have faster cure, and improved performance characteristics. Evonik, BASF, Huntsman, Hexion, and DowDupont are the major suppliers of epoxy curing agents in the composites industry.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the epoxy curing agents in the composites industry by end use, product type, and region, and has come up with a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in Epoxy Curing Agents in the Composites Industry 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the epoxy curing agents in the composites industry by end use, product type, and region as follows:

