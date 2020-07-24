Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market 2020: Latest Innovations and Industry Outlook 2023

Market Synopsis:

Market Research Future (MRFR) reports that the global automated storage and retrieval system market is set to expand at an above-average CAGR of 7.7% during 2017 to 2023. The market is projected to surpass a valuation of 10 Bn by the end of the review period.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3886

Automated storage and retrieval systems are also known as AS/RS systems. Such systems are increasingly used for effective inventory management. Moreover, they enable superior control, greater flexibility and tracking of inventories. Demand for AS/RS systems is also rising owing to the need for defined value chain analysis warehouses and manufacturing domains. These systems allow retrieval of high accurate information. Organic AS/RS systems are drawing significant commercial interest. This is mainly owing to high efficiency which ensures effective monitoring of orders as well as assist in reducing overall cost of material storage and retrieval. These systems are finding application is storage activities where high volume of loads are moved. AS/RS systems are also helpful in managing inventories with space shortage. Hence, these systems are gaining popularity across various industrial vertical. As businesses aim to reduce inventory cost, automated storage and retrieval systems are likely to find greater market opportunities.

Many companies are adopting AS/RS for meet their space requirements. In addition, these systems are also leveraged to gain insights into real-time data. Increased focus towards reducing dependency on having large inventories and development of seamless accessibility to storage at all time is also playing an important role driving the adoption of Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market.

Market Segmentation:

By type , the global automated storage and retrieval system market has been segmented into unit load, mini load, micro load, vertical lift module, horizontal / vertical carousel, mid load, and others.

, the global automated storage and retrieval system market has been segmented into unit load, mini load, micro load, vertical lift module, horizontal / vertical carousel, mid load, and others. By applications , the automated storage and retrieval system market has been segmented into Order Picking, Replenishment, Kitting, Order Picking, Distribution, Storage, security, production, consolidation, assembly, and others.

, the automated storage and retrieval system market has been segmented into Order Picking, Replenishment, Kitting, Order Picking, Distribution, Storage, security, production, consolidation, assembly, and others. By end-user, the global automated storage and retrieval system market has been segmented into semiconductor & electronics, metals & heavy machinery, automotive, e-commerce, chemicals, food & beverages, aviation, healthcare, and others.

Key Players

The prominent players in the Automated Storage and Retrieval System Market are –TGW Logistics Group GmbH (Austria), Swisslog Holding AG (Switzerland), Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan), SSI Schaefer Group (Germany), Murata Machinery (Japan), Knapp AG (Austria), Mecalux SA (Spain), Vanderlande Industries (Netherlands), System Logistics Corporation (Italy), Bastian Solution (US), Beumer Group (Germany), Dematic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) and Kardex Group (Switzerland) among others.

Regional Analysis:

The global automated storage and retrieval system market, by region, has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and the Rest of the World (RoW). Among these, North America is the most prominent regional market and is likely to benefit from the consolidation of key players. Europe is also a crucial revenue pocket and is anticipated to expand substantially in the years to come. Asia Pacific signifies potential and is forecasted to emerge as a booming market towards the end of the assessment period. China, Japan, and South Korea are the major country-level automated storage and retrieval system markets of the region.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automated-storage-retrieval-system-market-3886

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure:

1.3.1 Global Automated Storage And Retrieval System Market: By Type

1.3.2 Global Automated Storage And Retrieval System Market: By Application

1.3.3 Global Automated Storage And Retrieval System Market: By End User

1.3.4 Global Automated Storage And Retrieval System Market: By Region

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Application

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Challenges

3.4 Market Opportunities

4 Executive Summary

Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

Continued…

Get New Updates @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/ict-mrfr

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com