A New Future Market Insights Study Analyses Growth of Security Screening in Light of the Global Corona Virus Outbreak

Security Screening Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 & Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

A recent market study published by FMI “Security Screening Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 & Forecast 2018-2028” offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historic as well as current growth parameters of the Security Screening market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Security Screening Market Taxonomy

The global Security Screening market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

By System

X-ray Screening Systems

Explosive Trace Detectors

Electromagnetic Metal Detectors

Liquid Scanner

Biometric Systems

Face Recognition



Voice Recognition



Fingerprint Recognition



IRIS Recognition

By Application

Airport

Government Buildings

Border Check Points

Educational Institute

Private Office Building

Malls

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the Security Screening market, which includes a summary of the key findings and key statistics of the market. It also includes the market value (US$ million) estimates of the leading segments of the Security Screening market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the detailed taxonomy and the definition of the Security Screening market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the Security Screening market. This section also highlights the key inclusions and exclusions, which helps the reader understand the scope of the Security Screening market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The report provides the key trends that are expected to substantially impact the growth of the market during the forecast period. Detailed industry trends are provided in this section, along with key market developments or product innovations, key competition mapping, and veterinary health market outlook, which is likely to have a significant impact on Security Screening market.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This section includes the key inclusions of the report. It includes the product adoption & usage analysis, product timeline, regulatory assessment, reimbursement scenario, pipeline assessment & opportunity analysis, and manufactures’ strategies for market expansion.

Chapter 05 – Global Security Screening Market Demand (in Value or Size in US$ Mn) Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast, 2018-2028

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the Security Screening market between the forecast period of 2013-2028. This chapter includes the detailed analysis of the historical Security Screening market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2018 – 2019), and an incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2018 – 2028).

Chapter 06 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macro-economic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the Security Screening market during the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the opportunity analysis for the Security Screening market. This chapter also highlights the key dynamics of the Security Screening market, which include the drivers, restraints, and trends. Moreover, it will enable readers to understand the key trends followed by the leading manufacturers in the Security Screening market.

Chapter 07 – Global Security Screening Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast 2018 – 2028, By System

Based on the System, the Security Screening market is segmented into Solutions and Services. The solutions sub-segment is further segmented into X-ray Screening Systems, Explosive Trace Detectors, Electromagnetic Metal Detectors, Liquid Scanner, and Biometric Systems. The biometric systems sub-segment is further segregated into Face Recognition, Voice Recognition, Fingerprint Recognition, and IRIS Recognition. In this chapter, readers can find information about the key trends and developments in the Security Screening market and market attractiveness analysis based on the System segment.

Chapter 08 – Global Security Screening Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028, By Application

A detailed analysis about the Applications of Security Screening in the Security Screening market has been explained in this chapter. The Applications of Security Screening have been classified into Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), and Large Enterprises. In this chapter, readers can find information about the market attractive analysis based on System.

Chapter 09 – Global Security Screening Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028, By Region

This chapter explains how the Security Screening market will grow across various geographic regions, such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 10 – North America Security Screening Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America Security Screening market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on the System, Deployments, and countries in North America.

Chapter 11 – Latin America Security Screening Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America Security Screening market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the Security Screening market in the leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 12 – Europe Security Screening Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

Important growth prospects of the Security Screening market based on its Deployments in several countries, such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Poland, and the Rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 13 – South Asia Security Screening Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia are among the leading countries in the South Asia region, which are among the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia Security Screening market in this chapter. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia Security Screening market during the period 2018-2028.

Chapter 14 – East Asia Security Screening Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

This chapter highlights the growth of the Security Screening market in the East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. This section also helps readers understand the key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Security Screening market in East Asia.

Chapter 15 – Oceania Security Screening Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

In this chapter, Australia and New Zealand are among the leading countries in the Oceania region, which are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the Oceania Security Screening market.

Chapter 16 – MEA Security Screening Market Analysis 2013 – 2017 & Forecast, 2018 – 2028

This chapter provides information about how the Security Screening market will grow in the major countries in the MEA region, such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa, and the rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2018 – 2028.

Chapter 17 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the Security Screening market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 18 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the leading stakeholders in the Security Screening market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are American Science and Engineering, Inc.; Analogic Corporation; Argus Global Pty Ltd.; Aware Incorporation; Digital Barriers PLC; Implant Sciences Corporation; Magal Security Systems Ltd.; OSI Systems, Inc.; Safran SA; Smithsgroup PLC; Laxton Group; NEXT Biometric; Aratek; NEC Corporation; and Cognitec, among others.

Chapter 19 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the Security Screening market report.

Chapter 20 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain the various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Security Screening market.