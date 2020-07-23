Wireline Logging Services Market Analysis & Forecast To 2024 By Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation

Market Research Future published a research report on “Global Wireline Logging Services Market Research Report – Forecast to 2024” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2024.

Market Segmentation

Wireline logging is a process involving the use of electric instruments in order to measure the properties of a formation, while making decisions regarding the drilling and production operations. Additionally, wireline logging services involve large fleets of logging trucks, offshore units. Logging tools, and pressure control equipment provide a wide variety of open-hole and cased-hole logging services. Also, wireline logging services involve the analysis of the actionable wireline data and flawless service execution from early field exploration to mature-field production.

The global Wireline Logging Services Market is set to witness significant growth due to a rise in the number of horizontal wells, high demand for real time logging, and new technologies in the shale gas exploration are some of the factors driving the global wireline logging services market. Especially, since the all-time low contribution of the oil & gas industry in the year 2016, field services activities have rebounded and are expected to grow at an average rate of 4% by 2021. Moreover, the exploitation of shale resources in the US, have raised the demand for high specification rigs in order to enable drilling of long horizontal wells. Almost 50 oil & gas fields with collective resources of 4 Bboe in South-East Asia are expected to be approved for development in Asia-Pacific between 2019 and 2020. Such developments in North America and Asia-Pacific are likely to drive the market of wireline logging services.

The global wireline logging services market is estimated to expand at ~9.40% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players of the global wireline logging services market are Baker Hughes, a GE company, Casedhole Solutions, Expro International Group Holdings Ltd, Halliburton, Nabors industries ltd., Oilserv, Pioneer Energy Services, Superior Energy Services, Schlumberger, and Weatherford International Inc.

By Hole Type

Cased Hole Type

Open Hole Type

By Wireline Type

Slickline

E-Line

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Market Research Analysis

North America, to dominate the Wireline Logging Services Market

Region-wise, North America held the largest market share of the global wireline logging services market in 2018. The growing market in North America is mainly due to the continuous and high increment in the US exploration and production activities. The new and unconventional hydrocarbon recovery and its growth are the most essential reasons for the growth of the wireline logging market, driving the wireline logging services market in the region.

