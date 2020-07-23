Waxed Paper Packaging Market Outlook 2020-2027 | Global Industry Analysis and Forecast Report

Waxed paper packaging is called as applying wax coating to the paper. Waxed paper packaging is used to prevent humidity, grease, and moisture and also to improve shelf life of products. Waxed paper packaging is based on renewable sources and it is eco-friendly packaging technique.

Rise in demand for wax paper packaging in food and beverages industry is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global waxed paper packaging market growth. Food products improve the appearance and quality with waxed paper packaging due to its semi transparent nature. Also, high demand for waxed paper packaging in dairy products, confectioneries, baked food products, and sweets which is expected to propel the global waxed paper packaging market growth. The advantage of using waxed paper packaging is that owing to its hydrophobic nature it prevents the products from humidity, grease, and moisture. Moreover, waxed paper packaging is used to improve shelf life of product will have the positive impact on global waxed paper packaging industry.

Market Restraints

However, unavailability of low temperature and ventilation for wax paper packaging is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global waxed paper packaging market growth. Also, availability of alternative packaging methods will affect the global waxed paper packaging market growth.

Impact of COVID 19 on Market

In light of the recent COVID 19 Pandemic, prominent impact on global waxed paper packaging market is anticipated with regards to reduced manufacturing or production of waxed paper packaging material during this global crisis. Based on earlier indications from the first quarter, a significant slowdown in spending is expected during 2020 as the crisis reverberates through all economical sectors.

Market Segmentation

Global Waxed Paper Packaging Market is segmented into wax type such as Mineral Wax, Petroleum Wax, Vegetable Wax, and Animal Wax, by product type such as Anti-slip Paper, Waxed Anti-Corrosion Paper, Waxed Kraft Paper, and Waxed Brown Crepe. Further, Global Waxed Paper Packaging Market is segmented into application such as Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Packaging, Electrical & Electronics, and Others.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Petronum, City Co Seals Ltd., Ausiliari Tessili SRL, Mil-Spec Packaging of GA, Carlotte Packaging Ltd, Griff Paper and Film, CGP Coating Innovation Sierra Coating, Nicholas Paper Co, EuroWaxPack, and Grantham Manufacturing Ltd.

Market Taxonomy

By Wax Type

Mineral Wax

Petroleum Wax

Vegetable Wax

Animal Wax

By Product Type

Anti-slip Paper

Waxed Anti-Corrosion Paper

Waxed Kraft Paper

Waxed Brown Crepe

By Application

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Packaging

Electrical & Electronics

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

