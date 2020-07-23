Medical Holography Market: Increasing Investments in the Digital Holography

Holography in medical science is mainly used to form 3D images of the human anatomy. Medical 3D holography is used to represent complex 3D structures beneficial for medical imaging, medical research, and medical training & education. The holography products covered in the study include holography displays, holography microscopes, holography prints, holography software, and holoscopes. The base year considered for the study is 2015, and the forecast has been provided for the period between 2016 and 2021.

According MarketsandMarkets Research Report – [126 Pages Report] The overall medical holography market is expected to grow from USD 163.4 million in 2015 to USD 953.9 million by 2021, at a CAGR of 33.7% from 2016 to 2021.

Holography has emerged as one of the most promising tools for the medical industry. Holographic techniques have extended their applications in life sciences and medical research as well as medical education. The use of holographic imaging and projection has resulted in tremendous changes in the field of biomedical research and medical education and training.

In addition to medical imaging and research, holographic display technology and digital holograms are extensively used in the education industry and hospital teaching. 3D visualization through holography products create an interesting and interactive learning atmosphere as holography helps retain more information compared to other learning techniques. With growing focus on structural biology in medical schools, various market players are focusing on developing holographic prints and holography software to be used for medical teaching and training applications. Companies have developed a 3D kit for medical students and doctors that will help them practice surgeries and dissections without needing real bodies and organs. Echopixel, an emerging player in the medical holography market, launched True3D Viewer, a new generation of medical visualization software. This software converts anatomical data from patients into fully interactive, three-dimensional virtual reality images. With these innovations, medical holography is increasingly being used for healthcare research, hospital teaching, and medical education.

The development of holograms is an extremely cost-intensive process. It takes significant investments in R&D to develop new products that effectively cater to market needs. The high costs associated with research and technology development (which includes product development, system engineering, software development, clinical assessment, and concerned regulatory approvals for the initiation of product manufacturing) increases the cost of the final product. The most expensive component of a digital holographic microscope and digital hologram is the computer that is used to reconstruct images. Various end users, especially academic institutes, cannot afford these high-cost tools, which restricts market growth to some extent. However, with the availability of faster computers for image processing, inexpensive semiconductor lasers, and high-speed CMOS cameras, it would be possible to build holographic microscopes at lower costs in the near future.

Medical Imaging

Medical imaging application segment held the largest share of the global medical holography market in 2015. Medical imaging involves the process of creating visual representations of the interior of a human body for clinical analysis, diagnosis, and medical interventions. The large share of this application segment can be attributed to the advent of digital holograms for medical imaging in hospitals and diagnostic centers. Medical holography is expected to play an important role in medical diagnostic imaging in the near future owing to interactive holographic models that allow more dynamic and cost-effective medical testing and storage of immense quantities of imaging data.

Medical Education

Over the last five years, holography has gained wide acceptance in academic institutions and medical centers for medical education and training applications. Holographic prints are increasingly being used in the field of medical education to teach critical aspects of the human anatomy in a simpler manner. Digital holograms represent complex 3D anatomical structures of the human body and provide users with flexibility to turn a 3D hologram in different dimensions, to build different perspectives of the anatomical structure. This allows students to not only dissect different body systems, but also piece them back together. The increasing adoption of technologically advanced tools in medical teaching is expected to drive greater adoption of holography techniques in the field of medical education in the coming years.

Biomedical Research

The biomedical research segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Holography microscopes can be used for various applications in biomedical research, such as real-time monitoring of living cells, defect inspection, and noninvasive analysis of fluid tomography. They provide best solutions for performing cell -based assays, such as cytotoxicity assays using living cells. They are used for early drug discovery applications, such as cell death assays for the toxicological profiling of bioactive compounds and identification of cytotoxic agents in cancer research. Apart from the above applications, the digital holography microscopy technology is also used to measure clinically relevant parameters of RBCs, such as hemoglobin content and mean cell volume (MCV) of individual RBCs. Owing to various benefits, such as label-free monitoring of cellular functions and high-resolution, noninvasive, and real-time imaging, medical holography is witnessing an increase in demand in the biomedical research sector.