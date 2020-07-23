Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market 2019 : Global Industry Growth, Opportunities, Consumptions, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global intraoperative radiation therapy market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of intraoperative radiation therapy. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the intraoperative radiation therapy market during the period. The global intraoperative radiation therapy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

“We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.”

Intraoperative radiation therapy is intensive radiation therapy. The therapy enables direct radiation to the target area and spares the normal surrounding tissues. Companies operating in the global intraoperative radiation therapy market are focusing on mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches that expand their market share.

Rising Prevalence of Cancer Worldwide Drives the Growth of the Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market

The rising prevalence of cancer worldwide drives the growth of the intraoperative radiation therapy market. According to the World Health Organization, cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide. Around 1 in 6 deaths occur due to cancer. The adoption of the mobile IORT system and rising advantages of IORT over conventional radiotherapy stimulate the growth of the intraoperative radiation therapy market. The increasing adoption of IORT in various cancer applications stimulates the growth of the intraoperative radiation therapy market. IORT offers an accurate assessment of cancer cell characteristics.

In addition, an increasing number of clinical trials to explore the use of IORT in cancer applications contribute to the growth of the intraoperative radiation therapy market. On the flip side, lack of skilled professionals and complexity in intraoperative radiation therapy restraints the growth of the intraoperative radiation therapy market. Moreover, growing applications of IORT create several opportunities for the growth of the intraoperative radiation therapy market.

North America is Expected to Hold a Dominant Share in the Global Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market

Based on geography, the global intraoperative radiation therapy market is classified into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold a dominant share in the global intraoperative radiation therapy market. The increasing prevalence of cancer, technological advancement, and rising healthcare expenditure in North America drives the growth of the intraoperative radiation therapy market in North America.

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow in the global intraoperative radiation therapy market with a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The rising adoption of intraoperative radiation therapy in the Asia-Pacific region contributes to the growth of the intraoperative radiation therapy market in the Asia-Pacific region. Europe is showing growth in the global intraoperative radiation therapy market.

Segment Covered

The report on global intraoperative radiation therapy market covers segments such as method, products and services, and application. On the basis of method, the sub-markets include electron IORT, and intraoperative brachytherapy. On the basis of products and services, the sub-markets include treatment planning system, accelerators, applicators, and afterloaders. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include brain tumor, breast cancer, and other applications.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as iCAD, Inc., IntraOp Medical Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, GMV Innovating Solutions SL, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Sensus Healthcare, Inc., Ariane Medical Systems, Ltd., Elekta AB, Eckert & Ziegler Group, and other companies.

