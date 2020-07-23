Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market: Global Product Intelligence, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global hospital linen supply and management services market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of hospital linen supply and management services. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the hospital linen supply and management services market during the period. The global hospital linen supply and management services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

“We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.”

Hospital linen supply and management services are responsible for providing a safe, adequate, clean supply of hospital linens. The supply of adequate linens are important for the comfort and the safety of the patients. The hospital linens are the textiles used in the hospitals including mattress, pillow covers, bed sheets, bed covers, curtains, doctor’s coat, and other textiles. Cotton is the most preferable and cheaper material that is used in the manufacturing of the hospital linens. They have to be washed and sterilized carefully as the used in the operation theater (OT), Intensive care units (ICUs) and other critical units at hospitals.

Growing Prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Diseases or Nosocomial Infection is the Key Factor that Driving the Growth of Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market

Growing prevalence of hospital-acquired diseases or nosocomial infection is the key factor that driving the growth of hospital linen supply and management services market. Additionally, rising occurrence of the chronic and the infectious diseases led to the growing patient base. This, this is anticipated to escalate the growth of hospital linen supply and management services market.

Furthermore, rapidly growing outsourcing of hospital linens and the advancements in the manufacturing technologies is contributing to the growth of hospital linen supply and management services market. The implementation of strict government policies for the hospital's hygiene is promoting the growth of hospital linen supply and management services market. Moreover, value-added services offered by the key players are projected to serve various opportunities in this market in the near future. The growing awareness about the need for hygiene at the hospitals to overcome the prevalence of hospital-acquired diseases is expected to escalate the market growth during the forecast periods.

North Arica Holds the Largest Market Share in Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market

Among the geographies, Furthermore, North Arica holds the largest market share in this market owing to stringent government regulations and developed healthcare infrastructures. The U.S is one of the major contributors to the growth of North America hospital linen supply and management services market. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the hospital linen supply and management services market. The growing patient base coupled with a high population is the primary factor that drives the growth of Asia Pacific hospital linen supply and management services market. In addition, increasing healthcare expenditure and a growing number of hospitals in the Asia Pacific region contributing to the growth of hospital linen supply and the management services market in this region.

Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market: Segmentation

The report on global hospital linen supply and management services market covers segments such as products, and end users. On the basis of products, the sub-markets include bedsheets/pillowcases, blankets, patient repositioner, bed pads/under pads, bathing/cleansing accessories, and other product. On the basis of end users, the sub-markets include clinic, hospital, and others.

Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Emes Textiles Pvt. Ltd., Angelica Corporation, Unitex Textile Rental Services, Inc., E-town Laundry Company, Tetsudo Linen Service, ImageFIRST Healthcare Laundry Specialists, Inc., Healthcare Services Group, Inc., Celtic Linen, AmeriPride Services Inc., Swisslog Holding AG, and Other Companies.

