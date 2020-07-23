Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Share, Business Overview and Forecast to 2023

Market Analysis:

The healthcare business intelligence market is likely to grow at a 15.5% CAGR between 2018-2023, as per the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Healthcare business intelligence assists in handling and analysing huge amounts of data that is generated in healthcare both for effective decision making and at the same time allow healthcare organizations in building applications that help them in understanding their processes as well as using technology to reduce cost and ensure the healthcare quality.

Numerous factors are adding to the global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Share These factors, according to the recent MRFR report, include increasing use of data-driven decision-making, an increase in patient registries, demand to improve patient outcomes and curtail healthcare expenditure, and the use of big data in healthcare.

On the contrary, high investment and complexity of systems are factors that may limit the global healthcare business intelligence market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players:

BOARD International S.A., Yellowfin International Pty Ltd, Sisense, Information Builders, Qlik Technologies, MicroStrategy Incorporated, Tableau Software, SAS Institute, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE, and Microsoft Corporation.

Market Segmentation:

The Market Research Future report provides an all-inclusive segmental analysis of the global healthcare business intelligence market based on end user, deployment model, application, function, and component.

By component, the global healthcare business intelligence market is segmented into services, software, and platforms. Of these, the software segment will lead the market during the forecast period.

By function, the global healthcare business intelligence market is segmented into query and reporting, performance management, and OLAP & visualization.

By application, the healthcare business intelligence market is segmented into operational analysis, clinical analysis, and financial analysis. The financial analysis is again segmented into risk adjustment & assessment, fraud, waste & abuse, payment integrity, revenue cycle management, and claims processing. Clinical analysis is again segmented into precision health, comparative analytics/effectiveness, regulatory reporting and compliance, clinical decision support, quality improvement & clinical benchmarking. Operational analysis is again segmented into strategic analysis, workforce analysis, and inventory analysis. Of these, financial analysis will dominate the market during the forecast period.

By deployment model, the healthcare business intelligence market is segmented into hybrid, on-premise, and cloud-based. Of these, cloud-based will have a major share in the market during the forecast period.

By end user, the healthcare business intelligence market is segmented into providers, payers, and others. Of these, payers will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:”

By region, the global healthcare business intelligence market report covers the recent trends and growth opportunities across the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the Americas will command the largest share in the market during the forecast period. Factors adding to the healthcare business intelligence market growth in the region include the emerging fields of predictive, prescriptive analytics, increasing use of data-driven decision-making, presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, presence of leading service and software vendors, and accessibility of superior quality health services. The US as well as Canada are the key contributors in the region for the rising adoption of such services and solutions by healthcare enterprises.

The global healthcare business intelligence market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period. Factors adding to the healthcare business intelligence market growth in the region include the presence of top vendors in the region, increasing use of advanced medical technologies, growing healthcare vertical, spreading IoT connectivity, and growing demand for EHR and predictive systems in Spain, France, Germany, and the UK.

The global healthcare business intelligence market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period for the rising number of start-ups laying emphasis on mobile app development, rapid industrialization in Japan, China, and India, rising investments in the healthcare infrastructure, and increasing penetration of internet and smartphones.

The global healthcare business intelligence market in the MEA will have a small share over the forecast period.