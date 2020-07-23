Global Healthcare Distribution to Surge at a Robust Pace in Terms of Revenue Over 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Healthcare Distribution Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global healthcare distribution market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of healthcare distribution. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the healthcare distribution market during the period. The global healthcare distribution market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The major players operating in the healthcare distribution market are focusing on mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches that expand their market share. For instance, in 2018, McKesson Corporation acquired Medical Specialities Distributers. Medical Specialities Distributors is a medical supply and equipment distributor with a diversified and long-tenured customer base. Companies are also maintaining powerful relationships with pharmaceutical product suppliers that promote cost-effective and effective metrics.

The Emerging Medical Device Industry Drives the Growth of the Healthcare Distribution Market

The emerging medical device industry drives the growth of the healthcare distribution market. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases contributes to the growth of the healthcare distribution market. The increasing significance of generics stimulates the growth of the healthcare distribution market. Increasing research and development investments promote the growth of the healthcare distribution market. The rising pharmaceutical outsourcing fuels the growth of the healthcare distribution market. The rising implementation of track and trace alternatives contributes to the growth of the healthcare distribution market.

In addition, the surge in pharmaceutical investments and growing pharmaceuticals formulations promote the growth of the healthcare distribution market. On the flip side, the surge in pricing pressure hampers the growth of the healthcare distribution market. Moreover, innovations, technology, partnership, and digitalization in the healthcare sector create numerous opportunities for the growth of the healthcare distribution market.

North America is Expected to Have a Premium Share in the Global Healthcare Distribution Market

Based on geography, the global healthcare distribution market is classified into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to have a premium share in the global healthcare distribution market. The surge in healthcare expenditure and the presence of key pharmaceutical companies in North America drive the growth of the healthcare distribution market. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow in the global healthcare distribution market with a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The growing demand for patient care and rising pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses in the Asia-Pacific region contribute to the growth of the healthcare distribution market. Europe is showing growth in the global healthcare distribution market.

Segment Covered

The report on the global healthcare distribution market covers segments such as type and end-user. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include pharmaceutical product distribution services, biopharmaceutical product distribution services, and medical device distribution services. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and other end-users.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Morris and Dickson Co., LLC, Smith Drug Company Inc., Owens & Minor, Inc., Patterson Companies Inc., PHOENIX Group, Shanghai Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Medline Industries, Inc., and other companies.

