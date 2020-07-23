Forecast and Analysis on Global HIV or AIDS Diagnostics Market by Infinium Global Research

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the HIV or AIDS Diagnostics Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global HIV or AIDS diagnostics market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of HIV or AIDS diagnostics. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the HIV or AIDS diagnostics market during the period. The global HIV or AIDS diagnostics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026."

The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market is Included in the Report for Free. To Know More Request Sample of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/15933

HIV or AIDS diagnostic tests are used to detect the presence of the human immunodeficiency virus which causes acquired immunodeficiency syndrome. The leading players in the global HIV or AIDS diagnostics market are focusing on mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations that expand their market share.

Surge in the Number of Blood Transfusions and Blood Donations Causing Infections Stimulates the Growth of the HIV or AIDS Diagnostics Market

The growing number of individuals with HIV/AIDS globally drives the growth of the HIV or AIDS diagnostics market. According to UNAIDS, in 2018, there were around 37.9 million people globally affected with HIV/AIDS. The surge in the number of blood transfusions and blood donations causing infections stimulates the growth of the HIV or AIDS diagnostics market. The rising government initiatives to improve HIV diagnostics contribute to the growth of the HIV or AIDS diagnostics market.

The increasing awareness about HIV in developing economies promotes the growth of the HIV or AIDS diagnostics market. In addition, the surge in research and development for treatment, early diagnosis, and prevention propels the growth of the HIV or AIDS diagnostics market. On the flip side, high costs of nucleic acid testing hamper the growth of the HIV or AIDS diagnostics market. Moreover, technological advancement in HIV or AIDS diagnostics creates numerous opportunities for the growth of the HIV or AIDS diagnostics market.

North America is Expected to Hold a Premium Share in the Global HIV or AIDS Diagnostics Market

Based on geography, the global HIV or AIDS diagnostics market is classified into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold a premium share in the global HIV or AIDS diagnostics market. The growing prevalence of HIV/AIDS in North America stimulates the growth of the HIV or AIDS diagnostics market in North America. Europe is anticipated to grow in the global HIV or AIDS diagnostics market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The rising research and development activities and growing awareness about the prevention of HIV in Europe contribute to the growth of the HIV or AIDS diagnostics market in Europe. Asia-Pacific region is showing growth in the global HIV or AIDS diagnostics market owing to the rising number of acute infections.

Segment Covered

The report on global HIV or AIDS diagnostics market covers segments such as product type, test type, and end-user. On the basis of product type, the sub-markets include kits and reagents, instruments, and other product types. On the basis of test type, the sub-markets include rapid tests (POC), ELISA, nucleic acid tests, and other test types. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include hospitals, private diagnostics laboratories, academic and research institutes, and other end-users.

Browse Detailed TOC and Description of this Exclusive Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-hiv-or-aids-diagnostics-market

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Hologic, Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, OraSure Technologies, Inc., Chembio Diagnostic Systems Inc., Danaher Corporation, Becton Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Alere Inc., and other companies.

Reasons to Buy this Report: