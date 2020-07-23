Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market Share, Global Overview, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

Newborn screening programs offering numerous benefits are anticipated to favor the market growth. Fetal and neonatal care equipment are generally used for treatment and assessment of newborn babies and comprises devices which help to monitor and diagnose both the mother and the fetus. The equipment which helps to monitor, diagnose, and also treat newborn babies are referred to as neonatal care equipment.

Market Research Future (MRFR) speculates that the global Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market Share predicted to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

The advancements in healthcare technology is directed towards making better facilities available for babies and their mothers. This, in turn, has been anticipated to have a favorable impact on the expansion of the fetal and neonatal care equipment market over the next couple of years. In addition, increasing setups of neonatal care units globally is projected to catapult the market on an upward trajectory.

Market Potential and Pitfalls:

The fetal and neonatal care equipment is growing at a breakneck speed owing to factors such as private and public initiatives in order to support patient care coupled with the increasing number of neonatal care facilities across the globe. Newborn screening programs (NBS) offer a number of benefits such as it predicts whether the baby is at risk for certain medical conditions, which further impacts the market growth positively. Governments, as well as non-government organizations, are actively focusing on providing better maternal and fetal care options which are further contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, the American Society of Hematology in June 2018 had led a campaign in order to fight against sickle cell disease in the African region and urged the Sub-Saharan Africa government to invest in the newborn screening.

Competitive Dashboard:

Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market: Segmental Analysis:

The fetal & neonatal care equipment market has been segmented on the basis of product, type, and end user.

By mode of type, the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market has been segmented into fetal pulse oximeters, fetal monitors, fetal MRI systems, fetal ultrasound devices, and fetal doppler devices.

By mode of product, the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market has been segmented into neonatal phototherapy equipment, infant warmers, convertible warmers & incubators, neonatal incubators, neonatal monitoring devices, respiratory care devices, and neonatal diagnostic imaging devices.

By mode of end-user, the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market has been segmented into fertility centers, hospitals & clinics, and others.

Regional Insights:

The geographical assessment of the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market spans across Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Americas is expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period. The rising population of neonatal is anticipated to act as a growth catalyst for the fetal and neonatal care equipment market in the region. Europe is likely to maintain its second spot and has been projected to benefit from the research & development of new technologies and drugs. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is projected to thrive at the highest CAGR across the forecast period. The economic development of the region is expected to catalyze market growth.