COVID-19 impact on Linerless Label Market Size, Business Development Strategies and Forecast to 2027

Global Linerless Label Market was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 4.5%.

Linerless labels are pressure sensitive which do not have a release liner. Linerless labels are used for packaging purpose. These labels and packaging provides right information about the product. Additionally, linerless label packaging includes anti-counterfeiting properties accompanied with tracking and tracing technologies.

Increase in demand for packed food and beverage is the key driving factor for global linerless label market growth. Also, increase in demand foe eco-friendly, versatile, and biodegradable labels will have the positive impact on global linerless label market growth. Furthermore, growing demand for linerless label in various sector like pharmaceuticals, and home & consumer labels will fuel the growth of global linerless label market during this forecast period. Moreover, rise in preference of linerless labels in logistic application like transportation and shipping is expected to drive the global linerless label market growth.

Market Restraints

However, stringent rules and regulations and raw material price fluctuations are the challenging factors for market which are expected to hamper the growth of global linerless label market.

Impact of COVID 19 on Market

The Covid 19 Pandemic impacted overall activities across the world leading to lockdown in major economies. Due to rise in confirmed COVID 19 cases and increase in number of deaths many manufacturing companies stopped their production to avoid COVID 19 which is expected to slowdown the global linerless label market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Linerless Label Market is segmented into Composition such as Adhesive, Topcoat, and Facestock, by printing ink such as Water-Based Ink, Solvent-Based Ink, UV-curable Based Ink, and Hot-melt Ink, by printing technology such as Flexographic Printing, Digital Printing, Gravure Printing, Screen Printing, Offset Printing, Letterpress Printing, and Lethography Printing,. Further, Global Linerless Label Market is segmented into application such as Consumer Durables, Pharmaceuticals, Home & Personal Care, Retail Labels, and Others.

Also, Global Linerless Label Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Taxonomy

By Composition

Adhesive

Topcoat

Facestock

By Printing Ink

Water-Based Ink

Solvent-Based Ink

UV-curable Based Ink

Hot-melt Ink

By Printing Technology

Flexographic Printing

Digital Printing

Gravure Printing

Screen Printing

Offset Printing

Letterpress Printing

Lethography Printing

By Application

Consumer Durables

Pharmaceuticals

Home & Personal Care

Retail Labels

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

