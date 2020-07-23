Australia Biscuit Market to Cross $ 4 Billion by 2025: TechSci Research

Growing preference for convenience food or on the go light snacks, innovation in product line of biscuits, increasing disposable income, coupled with increasingly busy lifestyle to continue driving Australia biscuit market

According to a recently released TechSci Research report, “Australia Biscuit Market By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025”, Australia biscuit market is projected to surpass $ 4 billion by 2025F on account of growing preference for convenience food or on the go light snacks as increasingly busy lifestyle and lack of cooking skills are leading to higher demand for convenience foods. Moreover, a rising number of consumers are increasingly opting for healthy product options which includes biscuits for health-conscious consumers offered by various companies. Additionally, expanding urban population which rose to 85.9% by end of 2019 and increasing product variants in Australia biscuit market are also driving the country’s biscuit market.

Australia biscuit market is segmented based on product type into Plain Biscuits, Cookies, Sandwiched Biscuit, Crackers & Crispbreads and Others. Plain Biscuits accounted for the largest share in Australia biscuit market in 2019, followed by Cookies. Most of the companies are increasingly launching digestive biscuits and are competitively engaged in launching new and innovative plain biscuits. An increasing number of consumers are also opting for Crackers & Crispbreads, which have low sugar content and are considered to be healthier.

The distribution channel of Australia biscuit market is categorized into Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores & Independent Grocery Stores and Others. In 2019, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets accounted for more than 60% of the market share in Australia biscuit market due to increasing penetration of supermarkets in the country as well as growing consumer preference to shop from supermarkets for easy availability of different products under a single roof. However, during the forecast period, the share of Supermarkets & Hypermarkets is expected to slightly decline on account of increasing focus of companies to make their products reach convenience stores, independent grocery stores and online channels across the country. Urban areas remain the dominant consumption market, however, deeper penetration in rural areas is expected to drive volume growth of biscuit market in Australia.

In terms of region, the Australia biscuit market is categorized into Australia Capital Territory & New South Wales, Victoria & Tasmania, Queensland, Northern Territory & Southern Australia, and Western Australia. Of all these regions, Australia Capital Territory & New South Wales region dominated the market in 2019, followed by Victoria & Tasmania. In terms of company, major players operating in Australia Biscuit Market include Arnott’s Biscuits Holdings Pty Limited, Green’s Foods Holdings Pty Limited, Unibic, Byron Bay Cookie Company, Waterthins, Mondelez, Ausbic Pty Ltd and others. In 2020, Arnott’s Biscuits Holdings Pty Limited held the largest market share in the country’s biscuit market, and the company is expected to continue its dominance through 2025.

“Australia biscuits market is expected to grow at a steady pace due to rising demand for biscuits in the snack category, predominantly on account of increasingly active lifestyle, spending less time for cooking homemade food, and high income levels in Australia. Adults and young adults are the primary buyers of biscuits, and they are also the target consumer segments for the major players operating in the market.”, said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Australia Biscuit Market By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025” has evaluated the future growth potential of Australia biscuit market and provides statistics and information on market structure, consumer behavior and trends. The report is intended to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, and opportunities available in Australia biscuit market.

