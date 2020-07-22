Wheelchair Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the wheelchair market looks promising with opportunities in homecare and health institutions. The global wheelchair market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $7.4 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 4% to 7% from 2020 to 2025 . The major drivers for this market are growing elderly population, rising spinal cord injuries, and increasing obesity rate.

In this market, manual wheelchair and power wheelchair both are used to provide mobility solutions to end users. Lucintel forecasts that the power wheelchair is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for multi-functionality wheelchair, such as tilt in, reclining, and standing wheelchair.

Within this market, basic, sports, bariatric, and standing wheelchairs are used in various applications. Basic wheelchair will remain the largest segment due to easy availability and low cost.

North America will remain the largest region due to an increasing obesity rate and growing elderly population. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing government healthcare expenditure, rising disabled population, and increasing in development of medical facilities.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increase adoption of power assistance device and development of hybrid concept wheelchair. Invacare, Pride Mobility Products, Sunrise Medical, Ottobock, Permobil, Drive Medical, LEVO, and 21st Century Scientific are among the major suppliers of wheelchair market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the wheelchair market by product, category, design and function, end use, and region, and has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the wheelchair Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy by providing a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the wheelchair market by product, category, design and function, end use, and region, as follows:

By Wheel Chair Type [Value ($B) and Volume (Thousand Units) from 2013 to 2024]:

Manual WheelchairPower WheelchairFront Wheel DriveCentral Wheel DriveRear Wheel DriveStanding Electric WheelchairOthers

By Category [Value ($ Billion) from 2013 to 2024]:

Adult WheelchairPediatric Wheelchair

By Design and Function [Value ($ Billion) from 2013 to 2024]:

Basic WheelchairSports WheelchairBariatric WheelchairStanding WheelchairOthers

By End Use [Value ($B) from 2013 to 2024]:

HomecareHealthcare Institution and Others

By Region [Value ($ Billion) from 2013 to 2024 and Volume (Thousand Units)]:

North AmericaUSMexicoCanadaEuropeUnited KingdomGermanyFranceItalyAPACChinaJapanIndiaROW

