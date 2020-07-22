Tumor Ablation Market Increasing In Huge Demand | Major Players – Philips N.V., INTIO Inc., Mermaid Medical A/S, SonaCare Medical.

Tumor Ablation Market is the technology utilized to eliminate the tumor with the help of needle, placing in the tumor organ using imaging technology. The therapy can be performed using various techniques such as microwave ablation, radiofrequency ablation, cryoablation, and other techniques. Various cancers including liver tumor, lung cancer, renal tumor, prostate cancer, and other tumors can be handled with this technology.

Asia-Pacific Tumor Ablation Market is expected to reach USD 867.0 million by 2024 from USD 384.0 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 10.9% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Competitive Analysis: Asia-Pacific Tumor Ablation Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this Asia-Pacific Tumor Ablation Market are Medtronic is going to dominate the Asia-Pacific tumor ablation market following with Terumo Medical Corporation and Boston Scientific Corporation along with others such as NeuWave Medical, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., INTIO Inc., Mermaid Medical A/S, SonaCare Medical, LLC, DFINE, Inc., Misonix, BVM Medical Limited, AngioDynamics, COMSOL Inc.

Scope of the Tumor Ablation Market

Asia-Pacific Tumor Ablation Market By Type (Tumor Ablation Systems {Radio Frequency Ablation System, Microwave Ablation System, Cryoablation, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound , Laser Ablation System}, Image Guidance Products, Accessories), By Cancer Type (Liver Cancer, Brain Cancer, Lung Cancer, Bone Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Breast Cancer, Others), By Mode of Treatment (Surgical, Laparoscopic, Percutaneous), By End User (Hospitals, Oncology Clinics, Others), Countries (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines and Rest of APAC)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the government initiatives to encourage advanced medical care, improving healthcare infrastructure and growing medical tourism. On the other hand, shortage of skilled and trained professionals may hinder the growth of the market. The tumor ablation market in the Asia-Pacific region is leading in Japan.

Market Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Tumor Ablation Market

On the basis of cancer type, the Asia-Pacific tumor ablation market is segmented into liver cancer, brain cancer, lung cancer, bone cancer, kidney cancer, pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, and others. In 2017, the lung cancer segment is expected to dominate the market with 38.7% market share.

On the basis of mode of treatment, the Asia-Pacific tumor ablation market is segmented into non-invasive method and invasive method.

By application, the Asia-Pacific tumor ablation market is segmented into antepartum surgical, laparoscopic, and percutaneous. Laparoscopic is the highest growing segment with the highest CAGR of 12.0% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

On the basis of end users, the Asia-Pacific tumor ablation market is classified hospitals, oncology clinics, and others. Among these, in 2017 hospitals segment dominated the market and the trend is expected to remain the same till 2024.

