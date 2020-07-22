Sentiment Analysis Market Size, Share,Growth Rate, Trend, Application & Forecast 2027

Sentiment analysis is the type of emotional artificial intelligence which is used for processing natural language, computational linguistics, biometrics, and text analysis to quantify, identify, and extract systematically. Increase in social media and drastic increase in web applications will drive the global sentiment analysis market growth. Sentiment analysis is the key market trend which increases the demand for market growth.
Increase in adoption of sentiment analysis in various industries like retail, BFSI, Healthcare, and other is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global sentiment analysis market growth. Furthermore, rise in technological advancements and innovations will have the positive impact on market growth during this forecast period. For instance, November 2019, Listen First had launched social media analytics solution and sentiment analysis platform for enterprises which offers marketers deep analysis on owned and authorized social channels for improvement of social marketing strategy. Also, growing demand for predictive analysis is expected to propel the market growth.
Market Restraints
However, system integration and interoperability issues are the major restraining factors which are expected to hamper the global sentiment analysis market growth.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as Microsoft, Google, Confirmit, Sigma Software, Meltwater, SAS, Basis Technology, NetOwl, OpenText, and IBM Corporation
Market Taxonomy
By Offerings
- Cloud Based
- On-Premise
By Enterprise Size
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
By Application
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
