Renowned Ayurveda expert Acharya Manish- “COVID era has resulted in the re-emergence of Ayurveda.”

New Delhi/NCR, July 22, 2020: Award winning Ayurveda expert & motivational speaker – Acharya Manish, has initiated a social campaign to counter the spread of COVID 19. Acharya Manish uses age-old therapies of Ayurveda to promote the 5000 – years – old vedic science. It is noteworthy that Acharya Manish has founded ‘Shuddhi Ayurveda’ an Ayurvedic Clinic & Research Centre at Zirakpur. ‘Shuddhi Ayurveda’ already has presence across India through 105 clinics which are helping patients adopt Ayurveda to counter all type of diseases.

It is noteworthy that ‘Shuddhi Ayurveda’ has a presence in Delhi NCR with 5 clinics in Delhi, 3 in Gurugram and 1 each in Faridabad & Noida.

To fight against COVID 19 an intense research conducted by Ayurvedic doctors under the guidance of Acharya Manish was done and an immunity boosting pack – ‘Shuddhi Herbal Immunity Package’ was made. Using this pack & specialised anti COVID medications Acharya Manish started an initiative to help needy people, who were not able to afford expensive medicines, against the n Coronavirus. A helpline number 8273183731 was established , where calls from across the country were and are still being received and already as many as 500 needy people have asked for the package & customised medicines all of which are certified by AYUSH.

Acharya Manish said, “As the pandemic has struck the whole world, millions of people have lost their jobs. People infected with the virus don’t even have money for their medical treatment. Therefore we decided to conduct a social initiative and distribute our anti COVID combo free to COVID patients.”

He highlighted, “In the combo we have included three medicines, Vish Har Ras, thirty two (32) herbs tea and Ayush Kwath. Vish Har Ras has major ingredients like Neem & Giloy, which have high antiviral properties. The tea contains 32 medicinal herbs like elaichi, dalchini which have antioxidant properties and Ayush Kwath contains tulsi, pepper and shunthi which help in increasing immunity. I am happy to say that many of the COVID 19 patients turned negative in just 3-4 days of using our immunity booster pack and other medicines.”

It is pertinent to state that many elated patients’ who turned negative in just 3-4 days of taking the medication sent back videos of their experience and also advocated adopting Ayurveda for a healthy lifestyle.

Patients who benefitted were not only spread across Delhi NCR but even states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Himachal and West Bengal. Beneficiaries included those with COVID like symptoms, those who wanted to protect themselves from the disease and Corona positive patients. As many as 100 COVID positive patients turned negative after 3 days to a week of using the medicines.

When Corona entered India, Acharya Manish had told the central government that with the help of Ayurveda, the disease can be prevented, PM Modi himself also announced that with the help of Ayurveda one can increase the immunity to prevent the virus infection.

“The sad part is that even in the land where Ayurveda was born –India, the science has always been given lesser importance than Allopathy. But now due to benefits people are witnessing from Ayurveda in countering COVID 19, Ayurveda is again getting recognition and it is a matter of time before Ayurveda becomes a preferred treatment protocol in India.” Opined Acharya Manish.

Ignited by the idea of promoting Ayurveda as a way of life and to make the saying ‘Vocal for Local’ a reality in India’s healthcare sector, Acharya Manish has chalked out an ambitious expansion plan for ‘Shuddhi Ayurveda’. Under this, over 200 centres in addition to the existing 105 clinics of ‘Shuddhi Ayurveda’ will be set up by this year end.