Particulate Matter Sensor market is expected to reach $2.5 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Owing to the advantages the dramatic decline in the air quality across the globe is expected to be the primary driver for the growth of the particulate matter sensor market. Similarly, rising health concerns among the individuals arising due to the poor quality is also one of the factors assisting the market growth. Moreover, the governments of various countries across the globe are taking severe measures in order to combat pollution. These governments conduct tests at various locations with the help of air quality monitoring systems and impose restrictions in order to prevent air pollutants from exceeding the prescribed limits. Hence these initiatives and benefits accelerate the particulate matter sensor size in the forecast period 2020-2025.

By Type- Segment Analysis

PM2.5 is growing at a highest CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period owing to the advantages of performing more accurately in a variety of tough industrial environments and having ability to respond to any environmental conditions in real-time. With the rapid advancements in Sensors, several companies have been developing Particulate matter sensors with advanced features. For instance, Sensirion SPS30 particulate matter (PM) sensor marks a new technological breakthrough that will enable the implementation of innovative air quality monitoring devices that prevent air pollution damage. Similarly, HPM Series PM2.5 Particulate Matter Sensors provide information on the particle concentration for a given particle concentration range. Owing to these features developed by several OEM’s, many industry verticals have been choosing PM2.5 for efficient functioning. Hence these advancements are analysed to drive the market for PM2.5 thereby accelerating the market for particulate matter sensor market in the forecast period 2020-2025

By Industry Vertical – Segment Analysis

Government sector is growing at a CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the presence of stringent environmental regulations, rising government investments for effective AQM, and increased installation of AQM stations worldwide. Several collaborations have been made by government agencies and private organizations to reduce and particulate in air. For instance Honeywell International Inc. and Intel Corporation are collaborating with government agencies in major countries for the protection of the environment. As these partnerships are aimed at developing sensor network and intelligent systems for monitoring the quality of air, the significant funding helps the market grow significantly in the forecast period. Additionally with the rise in pollution from several industries, the governments of several countries are installing air quality monitoring systems. For instance Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments in partnership with Maryland Department of Transportation, Baltimore Metropolitan Council, and WGL Holdings, Inc. founded Clean Air Partners. Clean Air Partners has deployed monitoring systems across the Baltimore-Washington region and provides current and forecasted air quality data of the area. Similarly, Government of India is aiming to install 300 real-time air quality monitoring systems across the country by 2024 as a part of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) initiated in 2017. Additional government initiatives for development smart cities consist of digitalization of a city’s infrastructure, are also expected to drive product demand. These initiatives are aimed at installing air quality monitoring systems and will thereby accelerate the market for Particulate matter sensor market in the forecast period 2020-2025.

By Geography – Segment Analysis

North America dominated the market by a market share of more than 39% in 2019, owing to stringent and well-established pollution control laws and regulations by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Canada’s Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (CEAA). According to World Health Organization (WHO) reports airborne particulate matter has the biggest environmental risk to health, with responsibility for about one in every nine deaths annually. Hence in order to reduce the effect, EPA, CEAA and other control laws have been implementing several regulations. Internal policies regarding safe working conditions and pollution monitoring, along with steady availability of financial resources, is anticipated to drive the deployment of Particulate matter sensors in North America. Moreover, high number of smart city initiatives and presence of several developed industrial manufacturing clusters are also anticipated to drive the deployment of Particulate matter sensors in the region.

Drivers – Particulate Matter Sensor Market

Stringent government regulations

The rise in level of air pollution and growth in industrialization worldwide has led to increase in the level of air pollution with addition of contaminants such as particulate matter. Owing to these contaminants governments of several countries has made stringent regulations in their respective regions and formulated different regulation to curb the level of air pollution originated from industrial areas. Similarly, the governments have made industries such as Automotive, oil & gas and power generation plants have to comply with such regulations through the deployment of particulate matter sensors to control and monitor the level of pollutants. Moreover, developing countries have also taken initiatives to monitor the level of air pollutants. Therefore, the government regulations are projected to boost the demand of Particulate matter sensor market in the forecast period 2020-2025.

Rising adoption and easy integration of Particulate matter sensor

In recent years, particulate matter (PM) sensors have been intensively used as an alternative device for air quality measurement due to their price advantage, moderate accuracy, and portable size. The accuracy of these sensors have made several companies adopt these sensors. Adding to this, integration of PM sensors with drones or other unmanned vehicles for sampling environments in a network for spatiotemporal air quality measurements or personal monitor for exposure estimation will also drive the market. Moreover with the emergence of artificial intelligence, various companies have been developing sensors to detect particulate matter using machine learning methods. Hence these advantages are analyzed to drive the market in the forecast period

Challenges – Particulate Matter Sensor Market

High Costs and availability of alternative products

Although Particulate matter sensor market is analyzed to grow at a significant rate, the high maintenance costs are set to hamper the growth of the market. Additionally the availability of cheap and alternatives products such as HEPA and other in the market to measure the air quality is said to be a major restraint for the market growth of Particulate Matter Sensor.

Market Landscape

Technology launches, acquisitions, Partnerships and R&D activities are key strategies adopted by players in the Particulate Matter Sensor market. In 2019, the market of Particulate Matter Sensor has been fragmented with several companies vying for top share. Particulate Matter Sensor top 10 companies include Infineon Technologies AG, Sensidyne, AMETEK Land, Delphi Technologies, Robert Bosch GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Tritech, Airy Technology, Inc., and Honeywell among others.

Acquisitions/Technology Launches

In June 2018, Sensirion has launched SPS30 particulate matter (PM) sensor which marks a new technological breakthrough and enable the implementation of innovative air quality monitoring devices that prevent air pollution damage.

Key Takeaways

