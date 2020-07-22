Medium Voltage Synchronous Motor Market Overview,Companies Landscape, Industry News, Development Opportunities & Challenges

Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market was valued at USD 12.25in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 292.56 million by 2027 at a CAGR 14.85%.
Hyperspectral imaging system combines the power of digital imaging and spectroscopy. This system provides better image than any normal camera. It is popular in various sectors including military, and scientist area.
Increase in industrial applications of hyperspectral imaging is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global hyperspectral imaging system market growth. Furthermore, rise in funding and investments by key players will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, rise in adoption of this technology due to its clarity and high accuracy will fuel the market growth. In addition to that, continuous technological advancements like high spectral resolution, sensor design, high spatial resolution, and light weight devices expected to propel the market growth.
Market Restraints
However, high cost and data store challenges are the major challenging factors which are expected to hinder the global hyperspectral imaging systems market growth. Also, attaining super-resolution in a cost effective manner will affect the market growth.
Market Key Players
Various key players are discussed in this report such as Headwall Photonics, Inc., Specim, Spectral Imaging Ltd., Norsk Elektro Optikk as (NEO), Resonon, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Telops, Applied Spectral Imaging, Bayspec, Inc.,and Surface Optics Corporation
Market Taxonomy
By Product
- Cameras
- Accessories
By Application
- Remote Sensing
- Medical Diagnostics
- Military
- Machine Vision & Optical Sorting
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
