Hand Sanitizing Station Market to Witness Significant Growth until 2025

Increasing concerns pertaining to maintaining proper hygiene is expected to drive the growth of global hand sanitizing station market

According to TechSci Research report, “Global Hand Sanitizing Station Market By Type (Floor Stand Sanitizers v/s Wall Mounted), By Mode of Operation (Automatic v/s Manual), By Sanitizer Type (Liquid, Foam, Gel), By Distribution Channel (Store-Based v/s Non-Store-Based), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025”, the global hand sanitizing station market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period on account of the increasing use of hand sanitizing stations across different healthcare facilities. Furthermore, growing prevalence of chronic diseases and increase in the number of surgical procedures has increased the demand for hand sanitizers and sanitizing units. This in turn is expected to positively influence the market growth through 2025. Additionally, hand sanitizing station are easy to use, affordable, low maintenance, available in wide range of sizes, prices, operations, among others is further expected to fuel the market growth over the next few years. Besides, increasing investment on R&D activities and new product launches by the major players operating in the market is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, availability of alternatives and counterfeit products might hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Also, the excessive use of sanitizers can lead to various skin problems. Moreover, the spread of pandemic has significantly increased the demand for sanitizers and sanitizing stations. This has led to an increase in price of these products and also has created a demand-supply gap.

The global hand sanitizing station market is segmented based on type, mode of operation, sanitizer type, distribution channel, application, company and region. Based on type, the market can be split into floor stand sanitizers and wall mounted. Among these, the floor stand sanitizers segment is expected to register significant growth in the market on account of their easy availability and low cost. Additionally, these are portable. Based on mode of operation, the market can be bifurcated into automatic and manual. Here, the automatic segment is expected to dominate the market since they are user friendly and help in maintaining proper hygiene concerns. Based on sanitizer type, the market can be categorized into liquid, foam and gel. The gel type is expected to witness significant growth in the market since they conveniently spread and penetrate into the skin. On the other hand, the foam segment is expected to hold significant market share since they easily penetrate through the skin and stay on for a longer duration.

GOJO Industries, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Satellite Industries, Inc., Rubbermaid Commercial Products LLC, Deb Group (S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.), The Dial Corporation (Henkel Corporation.), STERIS Corporation, Kutol Products Co Inc, Ningbo Changqi International Trade Co., Ltd, Rentokil Initial plc., PolyJohn Enterprises Corporation and others are some of the leading players operating in global hand sanitizing station market. The companies operating in the market are using organic strategies such as product launches, mergers and collaborations to boost their share.

“Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth in the global hand sanitizing station market owing to the increasing disposal income of the population coupled with increasing urbanization in the region. Additionally, sudden outbreak and spread of pandemic COVID-19 in the region with China being the epicenter of the virus spread, is further expected to fuel the market growth through 2025. Furthermore, expansion of major players operating in the market in the Asia-Pacific region on account of easy availability of labor and manufacturing facilities is further expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over the next few years.” said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

“Global Hand Sanitizing Station Market By Type (Floor Stand Sanitizers v/s Wall Mounted), By Mode of Operation (Automatic v/s Manual), By Sanitizer Type (Liquid, Foam, Gel), By Distribution Channel (Store-Based v/s Non-Store-Based), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025”, has evaluated the future growth potential of global hand sanitizing station market and provides statistics & information on market size, structure and future market growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment decisions. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities in global hand sanitizing station market.

