Global Medical Robot Market Size, Share, Trend and Forecast Analysis Report 2020-2027

Global Medical Robot Market was valued at USD 7.2 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 24.87 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 20.15%.

Medical Robots are used in medical sector ranging for various application including Cardiology, Laparoscopic, Neurology, Orthopedic, and Others. Rise in efficiency of these robots in performing tasks which include surgeries have been pivotal in the rapid adoption of medical robots in the medical industry.

Rise in demand for accurate laparoscopic surgeries as well as growing need of surgical procedures in geriatric population are the key driving factors which are expected to boost the global medical robots market growth. Furthermore, rise in trauma injuries will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in technological advancements and per capita healthcare spending will propel the market growth. In addition to that, increase in number of technology transfer collaborations with third party suppliers to develop new application for robotic system which is expected to drive the market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Stryker Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Hocoma, Mazor Robotics, Hansen Medical, Accuray, Omnicell, ARxIUM, Ekso Bionics, and Kirby Lester

Market Taxonomy

By Product Type

• Non-Invasive Radiosurgery Robots

• Surgical Robots

• Pharmacy & Hospital Automation Robots

• Rehabilitation Robots

• Accessories and Instruments

By Application

• Cardiology

• Laparoscopic

• Neurology

• Orthopedic

• Others

By End User

• Clinics

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

