Global Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI) Market Trend,Application,Demand and Advantages Report 2020-2027

Intelligent platform management interface (IPMI) is a group of specifications which monitors the environment and hardware server. This interface assists in managing multiple servers from specific location. These are independently switched rebooted, off or on, whenever required.

Increase in demand for cloud based storage is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global intelligent platform management interface (IPMI) market growth. Furthermore, rise in demand for enhanced server management as well as reduced cost of ownership will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, Rise in spending and growing adoption of technological advancements will fuel the market growth during this forecast period.

However, an insufficient management tool for modern data centre is the major challenging factor which is expected to hamper the global intelligent platform management interface (IPMI) market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Intel Corporation, NEC Corporation, Super Micro Computer, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company, Dell Inc., ARM Holdings PLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Microsoft Corporation

Market Taxonomy

By Component

Sensors & Control

Baseboard Management Controller

Memory devices

Others

By End Use

Storage Devices

Telecommunication Equipments

By Vertical

IT & Telecomm

Public Sector

Manufacturing

Retail

Education & Research

Healthcare

BFSI

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

