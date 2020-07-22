Global GNSS Chip Market Top Key Players,Application & Regional Analysis 2020-2027

GNSS chips are known as global navigation satellite system which is used for locating the geographical position of user anywhere on earth. These are mainly used for navigation and tracking purposes in various devices. They are integral part of smartphones enabling users to navigate through paths, get accurate solutions, directions etc.

Rise in demand for unmanned aerial vehicles is one of the key driving factors which are expected to boost the global GNSS chip market growth. An unmanned aerial vehicle is a system which aircraft remotely operated by an autonomous computer that has found its way to several applications for monitoring, mapping of large scale areas, and real-time assessment. Furthermore, increase in demand for 4G and 5G network coverage and high speed internet will propel the growth of global GNSS chip market during this forecast period.

However, a high initial investment is required in agricultural sector is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global GNSS chip market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in report such as Qualcomm Incorporated, Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd., Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Furuno Electric Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, Broadcom Corporation, U-Blox Holdings AG, Mediatek Inc.,and Stmicroelectronics N.V.

Market Taxonomy

By Device

Tablets

Smartphones

In-Vehicle Systems

By Application

Mapping

Navigation

Surveying

Telematics

Location-based Services

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

