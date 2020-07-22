Global Feed Protein Ingredient Market 2017 Research In-Depth Analysis, Applications, Forecasts To 2023

Our latest research report entitled Feed Protein Ingredient Market (by factors growing meat consumption worldwide, the export of beef from India, by source(plant sources and animal sources), application(feed and non-feed compound segment), by use(cattle, poultry, swine, pork )) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Feed Protein Ingredient Market.

The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Feed Protein Ingredient Market cost structure, and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present, and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Feed Protein Ingredient Market growth factors.

“We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report shall be Revised to 2020-2026.”

Increase in Livestock Production, FDA and EU Approvals on These Ingredients and Strong Consumer Acceptance Expected to Bring Opportunities

The report identified that the global feed protein ingredient market is driven by factors such as growing meat consumption worldwide, a consistent increase in population, increased export of beef from India, rapid urbanization as well as rising livestock production. On the other hand, the restraining factor identified in the study includes the presence of plant protein as an alternative likely to inhibit the market growth.

Increase in livestock production, FDA, and EU approvals on these ingredients and strong consumer acceptance expected to bring opportunities to feed the protein ingredient market. Control over the price is the major challenge for manufactures to expand further over the forecast period.

Report Segments the Global Feed Protein Ingredient Market By Source, By Application, By End-Use and Region

The segmentation based on the source includes plant sources and animal sources. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as feed and non-feed compound segment. On the basis of the end-use market is segmented into cattle, poultry, swine, pork, and others.

Competitive Analysis:

The companies covered in the report include Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Darling International Inc, the Scoular Company, Omega Protein Corporation, Roquette Freres, Aarhuskarlshamn AB (AAK), Bunge Ltd., Euroduna Rohstoffe Gmbh, Lansing Trade Group LLC, Beteiligungs-AG (Agrana).

