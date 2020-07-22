Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Top Companies,Application, Regional Analysis and Future Outcome Report

Electric vehicle infrastructure system is a public charging source of electricity which helps to connect and recharge electric vehicles. Network connectivity, smart metering, and cellular capability are the enhanced features of electric vehicle infrastructure. Electric vehicle infrastructure have specially designed connectors that have ability to conform to variety of standards for electric charging connectors.

Increase in production and sales of electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles awing to reduced maintenance and operational cost are the key driving factors which are expected to boost the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market growth. Furthermore, increase in dependency on fossil fuels and rise in concerns regarding negative impact of carbon footprint will have the positive impact on market growth. Moreover, increase in number of initiatives and subsidies by government and environmental agencies across the various regions will fuel the market growth.

However, electric vehicle adoption is slower in initial stage for these types of vehicles and substantial capital required for development of infrastructure is low which is major challenging factor expected to hinder the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market growth. Also, high cost of electric vehicles will affect the market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as ABB Limited, XCharge, Tesla, Siemens, Heliox, Eaton, EVBox, ClipperCreek, ChargePoint, and AeroVironment.

Market Taxonomy

By Charger Type

Fast Charger

Slow Charger

By Connector

CHAdeMO (Charge De Move)

CCS (Combined Charging System

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

