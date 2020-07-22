Global Drug of Abuse Testing Market : Professional Market Research Report and Forecasts 2019-2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Drug of Abuse Testing Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global drug of abuse testing market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of drug of abuse testing. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the drug of abuse testing market during the period. The global drug of abuse testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Drug abuse is the most common problem in the world. In this, people consume prescribed or illegal drugs/substances at a regular interval. This type of drug consumption harms consumers in the short and medium-term. Further, these types of drugs are used to get psychological satisfaction and get relaxed for some time. The regular consumption of these types of drugs converts the user as a drug addict, which is harmful to the consumers and society. As per the World Health Organization, every year 3.3 million death occurs owing to the illicit use of the alcohol. Moreover, around 31 million persons are suffering from drug use disorder globally.

Growing Stringent Law Mandating Alcohol and Drug Testing and Increasing Government Initiatives Driving the Growing Demand of the Market

The growing influence of social media dissociates the young age people from society this is helping to grow the drug abuse testing market. Furthermore, the growing stringent law mandating alcohol and drug testing and increasing government initiatives driving the growing demand of the market. Additionally, the increasing availability of the OTC drugs that contain alcohol in large amounts is boosting the growth of this market.

Further, the growing technological advancements, less time-consuming testing and increased sensitivity are propelling the growth of the market. However, the lack of awareness about the modern drug abuse testing procedure among healthcare professionals, law enforcement authorities in developing countries is affecting the growth of the market for the short term. Moreover, the increasing availability of modern drug abuse testing devices in developing countries through various sales channel is expected to provide a lucrative opportunity for the growth of drug of abuse testing market.

North America Holds the Largest Share for the Drug of Abuse Testing Market

North America holds the largest share for the drug of abuse testing market owing to the increasing number of clinical laboratories that offer drugs of abuse testing services in this region. Further, favorable government initiatives provide a growing demand for a drug of abuse testing market in this region. Additionally, the presence of a major market player of drug of abuse testing market is contributing to the growth of this market in the North America region.

Segment Covered

The report on the global drug of abuse testing market covers segments such as product and service, sample type, and end user. On the basis of product and service, the sub-markets include analyzers, rapid testing devices, consumables, and laboratory services. On the basis of sample type, the sub-markets include urine, blood, oral fluids, hair, sweat, and other sample types. On the basis of end user, the sub-markets include workplace and school, criminal justice systems and law enforcement agencies, research laboratories, and hospitals.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens AG, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, LabCorp, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Express Diagnostics International, Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Abbott Laboratories.

