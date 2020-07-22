Global Cyberknife Market- Trends, Price, Share and Growth Rate from 2019 to 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the Cyberknife Market over the period of 2019 to 2025. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in global cyberknife market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the global markets of cyberknife. The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the cyberknife market during the period. The global cyberknife market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Cyberknife is a stereotactic radiosurgery system used in the treatment of benign cancers, malignant cancers without affecting healthy cells. Nowadays it is also used in the treatment of the cancer of the pancreas, liver, lung, prostate, spine, and cancer of the throat. For lung cancer, it uses Synchrony software during radiotherapy well as it can function properly even the patient is breathing. As it uses the surgical placed internal fiducials and light-emitting optical fibers with combination, mounted on the patient body where the optical fibers are tracked by infrared tracking camera. Therefore, it is called the synchrony system or synchrony method. It takes 1 to 5 days to complete the treatment while each treatment session lasts between 30 to 90 minutes. Recently, it is the only produced in the market that offers robotic radiotherapy.

The increasing prevalence of the various types of cancer such as pancreas, liver, lung, prostate, spine, and cancer of throat boosts the growth of the market. According to the WHO, in 2018, cancer is the second leading cause of death globally as well as an estimated 9.6 million deaths due to cancer. On the other hand, according to the National Cancer Institute, in 2017, 15,270 children between 0 to 19 ages were diagnosed with cancer and 1,790 children were dead. Cyberknife radiotherapy system ensures targeted delivery of the radiotherapy to the cancerous cells as well as prevents the multiplication of the cells. It provides accurate as well as precise treatment.

Hence, these factors enhance the growth of the market. On the other hand, growing non-invasive and minimally-invasive procedures as well as the adoption of the cyberknife in the developed countries propel the growth of the market. Besides, the manufacturer is involved in the development of the product with the advance technologies are bring the cyberknife in the great demand in the market. The government is also taking initiative towards funding in the research activities to launch a new product. Thereby, these increasing initiatives by the government drive the growth of the market. The increasing geriatric population also boosts the growth of the market.

However, lack of awareness about the cyberknife yet remains one of the major restraints to this market. Besides, for operating the cyberknife for the treatment of the various types of cancer such as liver, lung, prostate, spine, cancer of the throat, pancreas requires skilled professionals. The skill professionals in developing countries are less. Therefore, the lack of skilled professionals is another factor that hinders the growth of the market.

Based on the region, North America holds the highest market share of the cyberknife radiation therapy for lung cancer treatment market due to the rising incidences of lung cancer. In addition, the occurrence of highly advanced medical treatments in the region also boosts the growth of this market. Europe holds the second largest market share in this market due to the growing number of cases of cancer as well as increasing demand for the cyberknife radiotherapy technique. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period as the healthcare infrastructure is developing at a fast pace especially in countries such as India.

The report on global cyberknife market covers segments such as application, and end user. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include lung cancers, brain cancer, liver cancer, pancreas cancer, and other applications. On the basis of end user, the sub-markets include hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical center, radiotherapy centers, and other end users.

