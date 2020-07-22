Everest Group Recognizes Whatfix as a Leader in Digital Adoption Platforms PEAK Matrix Report 2020

India, July 21, 2020 — Whatfix announced today that it has been recognized as a Leader by Everest Group, a leading research and consulting firm, in its inaugural Digital Adoption Platform PEAK Matrix Assessment. Referenced clients have highlighted the ease of use of the product, breadth of features, and ability to target and provide relevant content to users as key strengths of Whatfix. Whatfix’s level of customer support and ability to continuously innovate the product are also mentioned by the referenced clients as some of its strengths.

Everest Group evaluated more than 14 providers based on a comprehensive review of each provider’s capabilities, vision and market impact. In addition, analysts conducted customer reference calls and collected customer survey data, sampling each provider’s clients. Based on this impartial and complete analysis, Whatfix was recognized as a Leader, placed in the assessment’s upper right quadrant. The report states that ‘one of [Whatfix’s] key strengths is its focus on professional services and customer success. In addition to providing a dedicated customer success team for each customer, Whatfix also provides training, consulting, content creation, and maintenance services.

Founded in 2014, Whatfix’s Digital Adoption Platform was created to help organizations drive speed and efficiency in their adoption of new technology offerings. Through in-app guidance and overlays, Whatfix enhances user efficiency, enterprise productivity and business outcomes. While a typical enterprise organization uses over 300 applications, many are not used to their fullest potential, establishing that digital adoption is critical to the transforming landscape of the workplace. Whatfix’s product strategy is focused on maximizing user productivity and enabling better adoption. Its DAP includes guidance, automation, analytics, personalization, and content aggregation.

“The entire Whatfix team is honored to be so highly recognized by Everest Group in its assessment of the Digital Adoption Platform space,” said Khadim Batti, Chief Executive Officer, Whatfix. “In this unique moment, it is more critical than ever that organizations fully utilize and expand the capabilities of their employees and the technology they use. It is our responsibility as leaders to continue innovating and creating more value for our customers.”

“Whatfix’s product strategy focuses on maximizing user productivity and enabling adoption. The company has achieved Leader recognition on Everest Group’s DAP PEAK Matrix® 2020 on account of its investments in product enhancement, enablement of an open ecosystem, and expansion of its services and technology partner network,” said Anil Vijayan, Vice President, Everest Group. “Its content aggregation capabilities, personalization, and focus on professional services and customer success enable it to meet DAP buyers’ diverse needs.”

Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products & solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Leading organizations around the globe trust these comparative assessments because of their unbiased evaluation of factors such as vision, capabilities/functionality, talent availability, market success/impact, and cost.

Evaluation dimensions include “Market Impact” consisting of market adoption rates, portfolio mix and value delivered, and “Vision & Capability” where each vendor is evaluated for its vision and strategy, product capability, analytics and reporting, implementation and support, and commercial model.