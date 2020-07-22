Crigler–Najjar Syndrome Market In-Depth Analysis Globally by Top Key Players- Selecta Biosciences.

Crigler–Najjar Syndrome Market Crigler–Najjar syndrome is rare genetic liver disorder characterized by abnormal accumulation of bilirubin, a yellow pigment produced by the liver. This accumulation is caused by deficiency of the enzyme called UGT1A1. This enzyme is responsible for the conversion of bilirubin into a substance that can be eliminated. Crigler–Najjar Syndrome can cause significant neurological damage.

According to the statistics published in the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, an estimated annual prevalence of Crigler-Najjar syndrome is 1 in one million newborns worldwide. Increasing research and development expenses and high demand of novel therapies are some factors fueling the market growth

Market Drivers

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

Increase in demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Family history of Crigler–Najjar syndrome is driving the growth of the market

Increase in special designation from the regulatory authorities is drive the market

Scope of the Crigler–Najjar Syndrome Market

Current and future of Crigler–Najjar Syndrome Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Global Crigler–Najjar Syndrome Market By Treatment (Medication, Surgery), Drugs (Bilirubin Chelators, Ursodeoxycholic Acid and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Crigler–Najjar syndrome market are International Stem Cell Corporation, Promethera, Selecta Biosciences, Inc, LOGICBIO THERAPEUTICS, INC, Genethon, Audentes Therapeutics, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Zydus Cadila, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Mylan N.V., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Epic Pharma, LLC, Lannett and others

Key Pointers Covered in the Crigler–Najjar Syndrome Market Trends and Forecast to 2026

Crigler–Najjar Syndrome Market New Sales Volumes Crigler–Najjar Syndrome Market Replacement Sales Volumes Crigler–Najjar Syndrome Market Installed Base Crigler–Najjar Syndrome Market By Brands Crigler–Najjar Syndrome Market Size Crigler–Najjar Syndrome Market Procedure Volumes Crigler–Najjar Syndrome Market Product Price Analysis Crigler–Najjar Syndrome Market Healthcare Outcomes Crigler–Najjar Syndrome Market Cost of Care Analysis Crigler–Najjar Syndrome Market Regulatory Framework and Changes Crigler–Najjar Syndrome Market Prices and Reimbursement Analysis Crigler–Najjar Syndrome Market Shares in Different Regions Recent Developments for Crigler–Najjar Syndrome Market Competitors Crigler–Najjar Syndrome Market Upcoming Applications Crigler–Najjar Syndrome Market Innovators Study



